FBI seizes MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell's phone after serving him a search warrant

mike lindell photo Drew Angerer / Staff/ Getty Images

MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell, a prominent ally of former President Donald Trump, had his cell phone seized by FBI agents on Tuesday in a Hardee's restaurant parking lot in Minnesota, Axios reports. The agents reportedly took his device after questioning him about a Colorado county clerk being investigated for tampering with voting equipment.

The county clerk under investigation is Tina Peters from Mesa County, Colorado. She has been indicted on state charges concerning a plot to download electronic data from voting machines following the 2020 election. Peters pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Lindell described his encounter with the investigators in a Tuesday interview with The New York Times. He said he was waiting in the drive-through line at the restaurant when he was surrounded by federal agents who served him with the search warrant. They questioned him for 15 minutes about his relationship with Peters and an image from a Mesa County voting machine posted on Frank Speech, a website and hosting platform Lindell runs.

Lindell is known to promote baseless theories that the opposition somehow stole the 2020 presidential election from Trump. It has not been made clear if Lindell is also a target of the investigation. However, the FBI field office in Denver has confirmed that they had served Lindell with a search warrant on Tuesday. Outside of that confirmation, Deborah Takahara, a spokesperson for the U.S. Attorney's Office in Denver, said the agency had no further comment.

You may also like

Trump intended to stay in White House despite 2020 loss, new book alleges

Putin allies are starting to complain publicly that his Ukraine war isn't going well

5 scorching cartoons about worsening climate change