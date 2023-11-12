Mayor Adams addresses ongoing federal probe of his campaign

TechCrunch

All business crowdfunding platforms wishing to operate within the European Union (EU) must now comply with a new EU-wide regulatory framework that brings a uniform set of rules to the bloc. Prior to these updated regulations, a fragmented regulatory landscape meant that companies had to go through each constituent EU country to gain approval, hamstringing any crowdfunding endeavor that was looking to operate across borders. For context, crowdfunding comes in many forms, including "reward-based" platforms like Kickstarter which can be used to garner funding for new products; "donation-based," which might be used for charitable causes; "equity-based" which is used by companies seeking to raise funds; and "lending-based," which businesses (or individuals) might use to borrow money.