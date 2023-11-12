Mayor Adams addresses ongoing federal probe of his campaign
The FBI is investigating whether the Turkish government benefited from donations to Eric Adams' 2021 mayoral campaign, sources say.
The FBI is investigating whether the Turkish government benefited from donations to Eric Adams' 2021 mayoral campaign, sources say.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch the Colts vs. Patriots game in Frankfurt.
Through 10 games this season, Boise State is 5-5 overall with a 4-2 record in Mountain West play.
Jimbo Fisher was 45-25 in six seasons at Texas A&M.
A hearing in Washtenaw County is expected to be held this coming Friday on the matter, sources tell Yahoo Sports.
The number of participants taking hardship withdrawals from their 401(k) was up 13% in the third quarter versus the second quarter, according to a new survey from Bank of America.
Netflix has given The Witcher fans their first look at a new animated film that's set to hit the streaming service in late 2024.
The CFP has found its new director and it's a bit of a stunner.
All business crowdfunding platforms wishing to operate within the European Union (EU) must now comply with a new EU-wide regulatory framework that brings a uniform set of rules to the bloc. Prior to these updated regulations, a fragmented regulatory landscape meant that companies had to go through each constituent EU country to gain approval, hamstringing any crowdfunding endeavor that was looking to operate across borders. For context, crowdfunding comes in many forms, including "reward-based" platforms like Kickstarter which can be used to garner funding for new products; "donation-based," which might be used for charitable causes; "equity-based" which is used by companies seeking to raise funds; and "lending-based," which businesses (or individuals) might use to borrow money.
We review the 2023 iMac, which now has an M3 chip... and nothing else to distinguish it from the model it replaces.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch Thursday Night Football.
The government of Maine has confirmed over a million individuals had personal information stolen in a data breach earlier this year by a Russia-linked ransomware gang. In a statement published Thursday, the Maine government said hackers exploited a vulnerability in its MOVEit file-transfer system, which stored sensitive data on state residents. The Maine government said it was disclosing the incident and notifying affected individuals as its assessment of the impacted files "was recently completed."
Chad Wheeler was arrested in 2021 for allegedly assaulting his ex-girlfriend and was immediately released from the Seahawks.
Travel credit cards earn rewards in the form of points or miles. Here are some tips to help you find the best travel credit card for your next adventure.
Jorge Martin assembles a collection of first-year players who could be targets for fantasy rosters in the back half of the season.
Amazon reportedly plans to remove the Android core from its Fire TVs, smart displays and other devices. Inside sources, job listings and other materials support Amazon’s alleged move to a new Linux-based operating system codenamed ‘Vega.’
For this week’s episode, Jacquelyn interviewed Brendan Quigley, partner at Baker Botts law firm. Quigley is a former U.S. Marine, now attorney who represents clients on matters related to white-collar government investigations and commercial disputes. Previously, he was a federal prosecutor as an assistant U.S attorney in the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York, which we call SDNY.
One of the most prominent LGBTQ organizations in the U.S. will close its account on X, formerly Twitter. The Trevor Project announced Thursday that it has decided to end its presence on the platform in light of "increasing hate and vitriol" targeting the queer community on X, which Elon Musk purchased one year ago. The organization is focused on suicide prevention and provides 24/7 counseling for young LGBTQ people struggling with mental health challenges.
Wednesday night’s Republican debate offered clarity on an issue that appears all but inevitable to be on the agenda during the next president’s term: the solvency of Social Security.
DoubleLine founder and CEO Jeffrey Gundlach thinks there is a much bigger problem facing investors than a Trump or Biden presidency.
"We've been able to live in our own sandbox," Eric Martin says of "Loki" Season 2.