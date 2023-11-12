FBI seizes NYC mayor's phone in campaign fundraising investigation

New York City Mayor Eric Adams speaks before newly appointed first deputy commissioner Tania Kinsella and newly appointed NYPD commissioner Edward Caban are sworn in at the swearing in ceremony in the Bronx borough of New York City on July 17, 2023. New York City Eric Adams announced Monday the appointment of First Deputy Commissioner Edward Caban as the next NYPD commissioner. The mayor also announced his replacement as first deputy commissioner will be Tania Kinsella, the first woman of color to serve in that role in NYPD history. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

Nov. 11 (UPI) -- FBI agents seized a phone and an iPad belonging to New York City Mayor Eric Adams in an ongoing federal investigation into his campaign fundraising, the mayor's attorney said.

Agents confiscated the devices on Monday night while the mayor was on the street with his security detail. The devices were later returned, Boyd Johnson, a lawyer for the mayor's campaign organization, said

"After learning of the federal investigation, it was discovered that an individual had recently acted improperly," Johnson said in a written statement. "In the spirit of transparency and cooperation, this behavior was immediately and proactively reported to investigators. The Mayor has been and remains committed to cooperating in this matter. On Monday night, the FBI approached the mayor after an event. The Mayor immediately complied with the FBI's request and provided them with electronic devices. The mayor has not been accused of any wrongdoing and continues to cooperate with the investigation."

CNN reported federal investigators are trying to determine if foreign nationals made illegal contributions to Adams's 2021 mayoral campaign. On Nov. 2, the FBI searched the home of the mayor's campaign fundraiser.