FBI: Serial bank robber successfully robs second downtown bank in 4th attempt

A bank robber who successfully pulled off one Loop bank robbery and failed two other attempts managed to rob a second bank on Friday morning in the Streeterville neighborhood, according to federal authorities.

In late November, The FBI’s Chicago office put out a bulletin warning that the robber—then described as a man in his 40′s—would likely try again as he attempted bank robberies every three to four weeks.

Authorities said the robber struck again, demanding money and brandishing a handgun at a Citibank bank branch on the 500 block of North Michigan Avenue just after 10 a.m., according to an FBI bulletin.

He is believed to be about 60 and described as having a black and gray goatee and wearing a black Reebok-branded puffer jacket, dark pants and a dark beanie hat.

Friday’s robber is suspected of other attempted and successful robberies at two Citibank branches further south on Michigan Avenue earlier this fall.

Officials originally estimated the man to be in his 40′s and said he first attempted to rob a Citibank branch at 100 S. Michigan Ave. on Sept. 19.

On Oct. 11, authorities said he tried to rob a Citibank branch at 180 N. Michigan Ave. and successfully executed a robbery at the same branch on Nov. 7. Officials said the man displayed a handgun during previous theft attempts.

Contact FBI’s Chicago office at 312-421-6700 or tips.fbi.gov to pass information along to authorities.