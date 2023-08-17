FBI, Sheriff investigating threats made against grand jurors in Georgia election tampering case

Channel 2 Action News is looking into threats that are being aimed at members of the grand jury that handed up an indictment against former President Donald Trump and 18 others in the Georgia election investigation.

The 98-page indictment was handed up on Monday over their efforts to overturn Trump’s 2020 election loss. In Georgia, grand juror names are made public when indictments are handed up.

In a statement from the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, it said:

“The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office is aware that personal information of members of the Fulton County Grand Jury is being shared on various platforms.

“As the lead agency, our investigators are working closely with local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies to track down the origin of threats in Fulton County and other jurisdictions.

“We take this matter very seriously and are coordinating with our law enforcement partners to respond quickly to any credible threat and to ensure the safety of those individuals who carried out their civic duty.

“If anyone becomes aware of a threat, please call 911 immediately or contact your local police department.”

Channel 2 Action News has also learned that the FBI is also looking into the threats.

“FBI Atlanta is aware of threats of violence against Fulton County officials and is working with the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office. It is our policy not to discuss details of ongoing investigations. However, each and every potential threat brought to our attention is taken seriously. Individuals found responsible for making threats in violation of state and/or federal laws will be prosecuted.”

