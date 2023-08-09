FBI shoots dead man who made ‘credible’ threat against Joe Biden

Robertson had been charged with making threats against the president

A man who threatened to assassinate Joe Biden in Utah was shot dead by the FBI hours before the president arrived in the state.

Craig Deleeuw Robertson died when special agents raided his home to arrest him in Provo, a city south of Salt Lake City.

In a complaint filed by prosecutors Robertson had been charged with making threats against the president, interstate threats, and threatening law enforcement officers.

In a social media post on Monday he wrote: “I hear Biden is coming to Utah. Cleaning the dust off the M24 sniper rifle. Welcom (sic), buffoon-in-chief!”

The posts indicated Robertson did own a long-range sniper rifle, and numerous other weapons, as well as camouflage gear known as a “ghillie suit”.

According to prosecutors Robertson, who was in his 70s, had also made threats against Vice President Kamala Harris and US Attorney General Merrick Garland.

Robertson, who was in his 70s, also made threats against Kamala Harris

FBI agents at the scene of the shooting in Provo, Utah - AP

He had written on social media: “The time is right for a presidential assassination or two. First Joe then Kamala!!!”

The complaint included pictures Robertson posted on social media of his extensive collection of guns, including a semi-automatic rifle he called a “Democrat eradicator”.

According to the complaint Robertson described himself as a “MAGA Trumper”.

Mr Biden is currently visiting the western United States and was scheduled to fly late on Wednesday from Albuquerque, New Mexico, to Salt Lake City.

The US Secret Service, which protects the president, said it was “aware of the FBI investigation involving an individual in Utah who has exhibited threats to a Secret Service protectee”.

Robertson shared images online of the weapons he had stashed in his house

An FBI spokesman said: “The FBI takes all shooting incidents involving our agents or task force members seriously.”

It said the shooting of Robertson was under review.

Robertson had also made threats against Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg.

In one social media post detailed in the complaint Robertson said he was heading to New York to “fulfill my dream of iradicating (sic)” Mr Bragg.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.