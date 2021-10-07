FBI shuts down claims Zodiac Killer has been identified

The FBI says the Zodiac Killer case has yet to be solved, shutting down claims the identity of the killer has been resolved.

A group of around 40 investigators, dubbed The Case Breakers, published a press release claiming they had identified the Zodiac Killer as Gary Francis Poste, a man who died in 2018.

The Zodiac Killer was infamous for sending four cryptograms, two of which were solved, and 18 letters to newspapers during this time period. He terrorized the San Francisco Bay Area during the 1960s and 1970s, killing around 10 people and leaving 37 people victimized, according to the Zodiac Killer website.

The FBI San Francisco media team confirmed to the Washington Examiner in a statement that The Zodiac Killer case "remains open," as they currently don't have any new information to share with the public.

Poste's identity as the supposed Zodiac Killer was linked on the basis that both men had matching "head scars" and through forensic evidence found at the murder scene of Cheri Jo Bates. Forensic evidence includes a wristwatch left behind that was splattered in paint; brown hairs in Bates's fist, which is the same color as Poste's hair; and a heel print from what is described to be a "military-style boot," allegedly the same style and size Poste had worn, according to the press release.

French engineer Faycal Ziraoui claimed in June he had solved the final two cryptograms that the Zodiac Killer had sent after spending a reported two weeks in January devoted to cracking the ciphers.

After posting his findings on the internet, his findings were widely discussed and ultimately disregarded.

"Hundreds of proposals for Z13 and Z32 solutions" are already out there, David Oraonchak, the leader of the team who helped decipher cryptogram Z340, said. "It is practically impossible to determine if any of them are correct."

Sen. Ted Cruz, a Texas Republican, posted a meme to Twitter expressing his thankfulness for The Case Breaker's revelation of the Zodiac Killer's identity, as the senator has managed to find himself the brunt of internet memes framing him to be the killer.

