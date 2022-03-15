FBI: Southwest Indiana woman yelled 'charge' before breaching U.S. Capitol during Jan. 6 riot

A screenshot from a Facebook video investigators say shows Indiana resident Nancy Barron after she enters the U.S. Capitol Building and says, "made it in," according to a criminal complaint filed in the United States District Court for the District of Columbia.

A southwest Indiana woman turned herself in to authorities Tuesday on charges connected to the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, according to federal court documents.

Nancy Barron, of Patriot in Switzerland County, contacted the FBI the day after the riot to report she was inside the Capitol during the events. Investigators interviewed her in person a few days later, according to a criminal complaint filed in the United States District Court for the District of Columbia.

During an FBI interview, Barron "falsely alleged" she was pushed into the building and tried to find an exit as soon as she entered, according to the criminal complaint, which stated Barron instead spent several minutes walking around inside the Capitol — yelling expletives and asking the whereabouts of House Leader Nancy Pelosi.

Previously: 3 Indianapolis-area men arrested in connection with U.S. Capitol riot

More: Here's the latest on people with Indiana ties charged after the Jan. 6 Capitol riot

Barron is facing charges of entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds, disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds, disorderly conduct in a Capitol Building and parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building.

She turned herself in at the New Albany Federal Courthouse and her initial hearing was held, according to the FBI.

The FBI's evidence

The FBI used a search warrant to gather videos it says were uploaded to Barron's Facebook account from the Jan. 6 riot, as well as surveillance video from the Capitol building to charge her, according to the criminal complaint.

In the video, Barron can be seen approaching a line of law enforcement officers who were attempting to prevent rioters from entering the Capitol building, according to the criminal complaint.

Barron told investigators she wore a black beanie with “MAGA” written in white letters on the day of the Jan. 6 riot, which can be seen in several video stills, according to the criminal complaint.

Story continues

Investigators said Barron can be seen moving to the front of the crowd as it pushed past law enforcement officers to rush up the stairs toward the Capitol building, according to the criminal complaint.

Video obtained by the FBI shows Nancy Barron, of southwest Indiana, near the front of a line of rioters, rushing up the stairs toward the U.S. Capitol building on Jan. 6, 2021, according to a criminal complaint filed in the United States District Court for the District of Columbia.

Surveillance video from the U.S. Capitol shows Barron entering the building at the East Rotunda doors at 2:38 p.m. with help from others, according to the criminal complaint.

In video Barron uploaded to Facebook, she can be heard yelling “Go in” several times followed by “Charge,” according to the criminal complaint.

Surveillance video from the U.S. Capitol shows Nancy Barron, circled in red, enter the Capitol building at approximately 2:38 p.m. through the East Rotunda doors on Jan. 6, 2021, according to a criminal complaint filed in the United States District Court for the District of Columbia.

Investigators said after entering the building Barron continued to film for another four minutes. During that time, she asked, “Where is (expletive) Pelosi” and “Is this Pelosi’s stuff down here,” according to the criminal complaint.

Pelosi (D-CA) was among congressional lawmakers who convened at the Capitol Building on Jan. 6 to certify the vote count of the Electoral College of the 2020 presidential election.

After rioters forced entry into the building, Pelosi and other lawmakers were instructed to evacuate.

In a Facebook video obtained by investigators, Barron and others approach the House Chamber doors and someone in the crowd asks if they can enter.

Barron says, “Oh we can get in. You can get in. If you push hard enough, you can get in,” according to the criminal complaint.

Capitol surveillance footage showed Barron entering the House Chamber area at 2:43 p.m. during the Jan. 6 riot, according to the criminal complaint.

Before Barron ends her Facebook video, investigators said she walks up stairs near the House Chamber yelling, “(Expletive) Nancy Pelosi and (expletive) Chuck Schumer. Got to drag those (expletives) down.”

Other Hoosiers arrested in connection to the riot

Barron is the fourth Indiana resident to be arrested in connection with the Capitol riot in the past week.

Jared Cantrell and Quentin Cantrell, of Indianapolis, and Eric Cantrell, of Greenwood, were arrested Thursday after investigators found video of the three men entering the Capitol building during the riot, according to federal court documents.

In total, 13 people with Indiana ties have been arrested and charged in connection with the riots.

A Bloomfield woman became the first person sentenced for her role in the insurrection and a guitarist from Columbus was the first person charged in the attack to enter a plea.

Barron could not be reached for comment before publication of this story.

Contact Jake Allen at jake.allen@indystar.com. Follow him on Twitter @Jake_Allen19.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Indiana woman charged in connection with U.S. Capitol riot