FBI special agent testifies in Abukar murder trial

Dec. 6—The trial of a Rochester man charged in the killing of a 28-year-old man almost two years ago is now in its fifth day as prosecutors continued to call witnesses Monday.

Abukar, 32, is charged in Olmsted County District Court with aiding and abetting second-degree murder in the death of 28-year-old Garad Hassan Roble.

Roble was found dead by a passing motorist on March 5, 2019, about 3:45 a.m. on 45th Street Southeast, between St. Bridget Road Southeast (County Road 20) and Simpson Road (County Road 1). Roble had been shot 11 times — including four times in the head and three times in each arm.

—

Witness testifies Rochester man had asked if he would be killed just hours before his body was found

—

Medical examiner testifies during third day of trial for Rochester man charged with murder

—

Witnesses take stand in Rochester murder trial

—

Opening statements begin for Rochester man charged in March 2019 murder

First to take the stand Monday morning was FBI special agent Daniel Harris, a member of the bureau's cellular analysis and survey team.

A large portion of the state's case relies on cellphone data and surveillance footage that places Abukar and Roble, as well as a third man, Ayub Abucar Hagi Iman, together in the hours before Roble's body was discovered. Iman is charged with second-degree murder in connection with Roble's death. A trial for him is scheduled for early 2022.

For more than an hour, Harris testified about what data gathered from the cell tower showed about the men's whereabouts during March 4 and into the early morning hours of March 5. Defense attorneys for Abukar have questioned other witnesses on whether through the data, they could show who possessed the phones during the timeframe law enforcement tracked them. None of the witnesses have been able to definitely say they could.

Jury selection for trial of Muhidin Abukar, 32, began Nov. 29 when 15 people — four men and 11 women were seated as jurors to hear the case. Only 12 will deliberate. All but one juror appears to be white. The case is being heard by Judge Lisa Hayne.

During the course of the trial, jurors have heard from nearly two dozen witnesses including the former assistant chief medical examiner at the Southern Minnesota Regional Medical Examiner's Office at Mayo Clinic, forensic scientists and special agents with the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension as well as members of the Olmsted County Sheriff's Office.

The jury could get the case as early as Tuesday afternoon.