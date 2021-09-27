FBI statistics show increase in murder rate
Murder rates in the U.S. increased by 30% in 2020, the largest increase ever, according to FBI data. Experts blame the toll of the pandemic and a spike in gun sales. Jeff Pegues has more.
Murder rates in the U.S. increased by 30% in 2020, the largest increase ever, according to FBI data. Experts blame the toll of the pandemic and a spike in gun sales. Jeff Pegues has more.
"Politics now are so often about people, not the policies that impact lives directly," DeVos said on Saturday, according to The Detroit Free Press.
A Pfizer timeline outlined a scenario where children ages 5 to 11 could be eligible for the shots by the end of October.
As Democrats push ahead with President Joe Biden’s $3.5 trillion rebuilding plan, they’re promising historic investments across the arc of an education — from early childhood to college and beyond — in what advocates describe as the most comprehensive package of its kind in decades. The education provisions in Biden's “Build Back Better” proposal would serve as a bedrock for schooling opportunities for countless Americans and test the nation's willingness to expand federal programs in far-reaching ways. Equity is a focus, as it seeks to remove barriers to education that for decades have resulted in wage and learning disparities based on race and income.
#Chiefs HC Andy Reid is doing well, resting and in stable condition per an update from the team.
"As a Black woman, we just have to be greater," Simone Biles told The Cut. Research shows Black female athletes are extraordinarily scrutinized.
The North Port Police Department responded to a 911 call from Laundrie's family on Saturday reporting that the reality TV star was on their property.
Chicago Public SchoolsA teen wrestling champion was video-chatting with her sister about Halloween costumes minutes before she was shot and killed while parked in her car outside her Chicago home on Saturday night.Hours later, her family called for justice as gun violence continues to take a devastating toll on the city.Chicago police said that 18-year-old Melissa de la Garza, who had recently graduated high school and was headed to college at the prestigious Art Institute of Chicago, was sittin
A man allegedly armed with a gun who was shot and killed by Huntington Beach police over the weekend, as the U.S. Open of Surfing was wrapping up for the day, has been identified as a 43-year-old man.
via Instagram/Orange County Sheriff's OfficeLocal authorities in Orlando, Florida, said Monday that a maintenance worker they had identified as a person of interest in the disappearance of 19-year-old Miya Marcano—who has been missing since Friday—was found dead in an apparent suicide.Orange County Sheriff John Mina said that Armando Manuel Caballero, 27, a maintenance employee where Miya Marcano lived and worked, had repeatedly expressed “romantic interest” in the Valencia College sophomore—and
Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/Photos Getty ImagesWhile the federal sex crimes investigation into Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) has not fueled the kinds of explosive headlines it generated when the news first broke in late March, the case shows no signs of a slowdown.In fact, legal experts told The Daily Beast, the perceived lull is nothing outside the norm and can be chalked up to a number of factors—including a wide range of charges that investigators could be exploring. Although Gaetz and his
The victim was an 8-year-old boy.
Married couple Jeni Pearsons and Michael Store aren't wealthy.
The suspect accused for taking the teen's life won't have to register for an ankle monitor for two days after his release, leaving the teen's family feeling unprotected.
A Marine Corps veteran who vigorously fought charges against him in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot has died of undisclosed reasons in a Florida hospital.
A Brooklyn “Karen” allegedly assaulted a Black couple at a dog park in Williamsburg after telling them to stay in […] The post White woman allegedly assaults couple in Brooklyn dog park appeared first on TheGrio.
A Florida man was charged with first-degree murder in the death of his girlfriend after he confessed to his mother and she called police, sheriff's officials said Monday. Jason Robinson was arrested Saturday night after a struggle in which he removed a Polk County Sheriff's stun gun and radio and attempted to choke him, the sheriff's office said in a news release. “Had they not gotten involved, this could have been much worse than it already is,” Sheriff Grady Judd said.
The California woman charged with starting the Fawn Fire pleaded not guilty. Officials say she might be tied to other fires.
A Tennessee state senator charged with stealing $600,000 in federal grant money from a health care school she operated has been acquitted on 15 of 20 charges, according to court records. U.S. District Court Judge Sheryl Lipman filed the order Sunday after lawyers for Sen. Katrina Robinson filed a motion Friday seeking acquittal on all charges, Memphis news outlets reported. Robinson, 40, a Memphis Democrat elected to the Tennessee General Assembly in 2018, was charged in July 2020 with wire fraud as well as theft and embezzlement involving government programs after the FBI searched the school and her home.
KTVU's Frank Somerville wanted to add a note about the disproportionate coverage of missing white women
These are the most courteous donuts we’ve ever seen…