FBI sting leads to arrest of El Paso man using Lyft, explicit messages to lure minor

An El Paso man was sentenced to federal prison for sending sexually explicit messages and buying a Lyft with his mother's debit card to have sex with a 13-year-old girl, court records show.

Jacob Isaiah Spencer, 25, was sentenced Thursday, Dec. 7, to five years in federal prison on one count of attempted transfer of obscene material to minors, federal court records show. He was also sentenced to 3 years of supervised release after serving his prison term.

"The defendant in this case tried to share sexually explicit material to a minor in an attempt to progress the relationship to become sexually physical," FBI El Paso Special Agent in Charge John Morales said in a statement. "Parents can rest easy with this man in federal prison, but there are so many more predators like him. The FBI El Paso's Child Exploitation & Human Trafficking Task Force remains committed to the fight against exploitation of our children."

The sentencing was handed down by Senior U.S. District Judge David C. Guaderrama at the Albert Armendariz Sr. Federal Courthouse in Downtown El Paso.

Spencer pleaded guilty Aug. 30 to the charge as part of a plea agreement. Court records show that one count of attempted coercion and enticement was dismissed as part of the plea agreement.

"Protecting our children and our community is a top priority for our office," U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Texas Jaime Esparza said in a statement. "We will continue to prosecute those who seek to harm our minors for their own sexual gratification."

Mom's debit card used to get Lyft to bring victim to his house

An undercover FBI agent created a Whisper social media networking account pretending to be a 13-year-old girl.

The agent posted Nov. 6, 2022, "be honest why do boyz ghost so much?? Smh" superimposed over the image of the outline of a ghost, a federal complaint affidavit states.

Spencer, using the username "Blue_Cat," sent a sexually explicit private message to the undercover agent's account, the affidavit states. Spencer told the agent he was 25 years old, to which the agent replied he was 13 years old.

The agent asked where Spencer was from, and Spencer replied by sending a nude photo of him wearing "a blue penis ring," the affidavit states. Spencer said he was from El Paso and sent another nude photo.

The next day, the agent asked Spencer, "does me bein 13 bother u?" Spencer allegedly replied, "Not really im just horny wbu," the affidavit states.

Spencer continued talking to the undercover agent on Whisper and the social messaging application Kik.

Between Nov. 7, 2022 and Nov. 17, 2022, Spencer continued to send sexually explicit messages, propositioned the agent for sex and sent a photo of a box of condoms, the affidavit states.

The undercover agent then sent a home address to Spencer.

Spencer then ordered a car from the ride-sharing application Lyft to pick up the undercover agent and bring the agent to his house so they could have sex, the affidavit states. Spencer allegedly used his mother's debit card to pay for the Lyft.

FBI agents conducted surveillance of Spencer's house. Spencer briefly exited the home and reentered.

Agents then knocked on Spencer's door and arrested him.

Before agents interviewed him at his house, Spencer asked if he could first "remove a blue penis ring" he was wearing, the affidavit states.

Spencer confessed to agents he sent sexually explicit to a person he thought was a 13-year-old girl. He also confirmed the blue penis ring was the same one in the photo he had sent to the undercover agent earlier, the affidavit states.

He also confessed he ordered the Lyft to pick up the person he thought was a 13-year-old girl so he could have sex with her, the affidavit states.

Spencer was arrested Nov. 17, 2022, and has remained in federal custody since, U.S. Attorney's Office for the Western District of Texas officials said.

