FBI sting: Pittsburgh man who thought he was arranging to have sex with young girl pleads guilty

A Pittsburgh man who allegedly thought he was making arrangements with the parent of a young girl to have sex with her has pleaded guilty to federal charges.

Wayne E. McNutt, 57, was actually talking to undercover FBI agents when he booked a hotel room to engage in sex with the girl and provided $400 for travel expenses to Pittsburgh, according to Channel 11 news partner the Tribune-Review.

Authorities detailed conversations McNutt is accused of having with agents who were posing as the girl and her parent from February to July 2021, when the girl was purportedly 9 to 10 years old, the Trib reports.

He pleaded guilty Wednesday to attempted coercion and enticement of a minor, distribution and attempted distribution of child pornography and possession of child pornography. He is scheduled for sentencing Feb. 1.

The conversations occurred via a social networking site. McNutt was arrested when he arrived at the hotel and admitted he was the person chatting with undercover agents, according to the complaint.

