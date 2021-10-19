FBI surges on DC home of Oleg Deripaska, Russian oligarch from Paul Manafort trial

Kevin Johnson, USA TODAY
·1 min read
In this file photo taken on July 2, 2015, Russian metals magnate Oleg Deripaska attends Independence Day celebrations at Spaso House, the residence of the American Ambassador, in Moscow, Russia.
WASHINGTON – Federal authorities roped off the D.C. home of Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska Tuesday, one of several Russian tycoons and government officials sanctioned by the Treasury Department in 2018 for advancing "malign activities" of the Putin regime.

A law enforcement official confirmed the FBI's presence, but declined to elaborate on the nature of the action.

NBC News first reported the development.

A close associate of Russia President Vladimir Putin, Deripaska was included in the Treasury enforcement notice as having been "investigated for money laundering, and ... accused of threatening the lives of business rivals, illegally wiretapping a government official, and taking part in extortion and racketeering."

"There are also allegations that Deripaska bribed a government official, ordered the murder of a businessman, and had links to a Russian organized crime group," according to the Treasury notice, which also included six other oligarchs, a dozen companies they controlled and 17 senior Russian government officials.

Deripaska also emerged as a figure in the trial of former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort, whose deep financial ties with the aluminum magnate raised questions about the campaign's association with Russia.

In 2016, Manafort reportedly offered private briefings on the race to Deripaska.

"If he needs private briefings we can accommodate," The Washington Post reported in 2017, citing Manafort's email correspondence.

Manafort, who was convicted on federal financial fraud charges, was ultimately pardoned by Trump in the final weeks of his administration.

