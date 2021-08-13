FBI: Suspect possibly robbed 7 banks in less than a month

Aug. 13—SANTA FE, N.M. — Authorities believe a robber who hit a Santa Fe bank Thursday afternoon may be the same man responsible for robbing at least six other New Mexico banks since mid-July.

FBI spokesman Frank Fisher said the agency is offering $5,000 for information leading to the man's capture.

He said the man walked into a U.S. Bank at 600 West San Mateo, in Santa Fe, around 2 p.m. and handed a teller a demand note. Fisher said the man was given cash and fled the area.

The suspect is described as a Native American or Hispanic in his late 20s or early 30s, 5 feet and 5 inches tall, with a medium build.

In Thursday's robbery, the suspect wore a light-colored mask, eyeglasses with a dark frame and a dark baseball cap.

Fisher said the suspect is believed to, between July 15 and Aug. 9, have robbed six banks in Moriarty, Tijeras, Socorro, Bernalillo and Santa Fe.