FBI: Suspect possibly robbed 7 banks in less than a month

Aug. 13—SANTA FE, N.M. — Authorities believe a robber who hit a Santa Fe bank Thursday afternoon may be the same man responsible for robbing at least six other New Mexico banks since mid-July.

Authorities believe a robber who hit a Santa Fe bank Thursday afternoon may be the same man responsible for robbing at least six other New Mexico banks since mid-July.

FBI spokesman Frank Fisher said the agency is offering $5,000 for information leading to the man's capture.

He said the man walked into a U.S. Bank at 600 West San Mateo in Santa Fe around 2 p.m. on Thursday and handed a teller a demand note. Fisher said the man was given cash and fled the area.

The suspect is described as Native American or Hispanic, in his late 20s or early 30s, 5 feet, 5 inches tall, with a medium build.

In Thursday's robbery, the suspect wore a light-colored mask, eyeglasses with a dark frame and a dark baseball cap.

Fisher said the suspect is believed to, between July 15 and Aug. 9, have robbed six banks in Moriarty, Tijeras, Socorro, Bernalillo and Santa Fe.

Anyone with information is asked to call the FBI at (505) 889-1300, or Albuquerque Metro Crime Stoppers, anonymously, at (505) 843-STOP.