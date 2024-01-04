A Michigan State Police trooper and his dog walk along Ottawa Street next to the Capitol Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2024. State Police have turned the investigation over to the FBI.

LANSING — The Michigan State Police turned over to the FBI their investigation of Wednesday's Capitol threat.

Lt. Rene Gonzalez, a state police spokesperson, said on Thursday that the Capitol has reopened and MSP's investigation "has been turned over to the FBI."

Gabrielle Szlenkier, a spokesperson for the FBI in Michigan, declined to comment on the investigation.

"The FBI takes hoax threats very seriously because it puts innocent people at risk," Szlenkier wrote in an email. "While we have no information to indicate a specific and credible threat, we will continue to work with our local, state, and federal law enforcement partners to gather, share, and act upon threat information as it comes to our attention."

Michigan's Capitol was one of several around the country that closed temporarily on Wednesday after receiving a threat. The Associated Press reported that at least eight other state capitols closed, including Connecticut, Georgia, Hawaii, Kentucky, Maine, Minnesota, Mississippi and Montana.

Michigan's threat came through an email sent around 7:45 a.m. to the Michigan State Capitol Commission, state police said.

The threat was not considered credible, but the building was closed for hours as a precaution while it was searched and the investigation began.

Contact reporter Matt Mencarini at 517-377-1026 or mjmencarini@lsj.com.

This article originally appeared on Lansing State Journal: FBI takes over investigation of threat to Michigan Capitol