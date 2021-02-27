FBI targeting single assailant in death investigation of Capitol police officer

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Minyvonne Burke and Michael Kosnar
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The FBI said it is targeting a single assailant as it continues to investigate the death of U.S. Capitol police Officer Brian Sicknick, who died from injuries sustained in the Jan. 6 riot.

A federal law enforcement source and another close to the investigation confirmed the news on Saturday.

Sicknick, 42, was injured "while physically engaging with protesters" and returned to his division office, where he collapsed, according to a Capitol police statement. He was taken to the hospital, where he later died on Jan. 7.

Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick. (Courtesy Sicknick family)
Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick. (Courtesy Sicknick family)

Agents have not pinpointed Sicknick's exact cause of injuries, but recently said they suspect it was from a potential spray-type irritant, such as bear spray that he inhaled during the riot. The investigation into Sicknick's death is being treated as an assault.

According to officials, a video shows a person attacking several officers, including Sicknick, with spray. The suspect is also heard discussing the alleged attack prior to the incident, officials said.

Federal authorities have not identified the suspect, and the FBI is not yet releasing the video to the public.

Five people, including Sicknick, died after a mob of supporters of then-President Donald Trump stormed the Capitol to stop Congress from formally accepting the Electoral College votes that delivered November's election to President Joe Biden.

This is a developing story; check back for updates.

Recommended Stories

  • FBI identifies suspect in death of Capitol police officer during Trump riot

    Brian Sicknick collapsed and died after being sprayed with chemical irritant

  • Letters to the Editor: These readers felt something would go wrong Jan. 6. Why didn't Capitol police?

    Readers who say they were worried about violence in Washington before Jan. 6 wonder why Capitol police were so unprepared.

  • AP sources: Feds pinpoint suspect in officer's riot death

    Federal investigators probing the death of a U.S. Capitol Police officer killed in the Jan. 6 riot have zeroed in on a suspect seen on video appearing to spray a chemical substance on the officer before he later collapsed and died, two people familiar with the matter told The Associated Press. The FBI has obtained video that shows the person spraying Brian Sicknick and other law enforcement officers during the Jan. 6 riot, the people said. Investigators initially believed that Sicknick was hit in the head with a fire extinguisher, based on statements collected early in the investigation, according to one of the people and another law enforcement official briefed on the case.

  • ‘Who’s John Boehner’: Ted Cruz reacts to former Speaker telling him to ‘f*** himself’

    Texas senator shamed for Cancun trip delivered a high-energy CPAC speech studded with Star Wars references

  • Lady Gaga poised to hand over $500,000 reward to mystery woman after safe return of Bulldogs

    Lady Gaga is poised to hand over a $500,000 reward to a mystery woman who returned her beloved French bulldogs kidnapped in a violent street robbery near her home in Hollywood. Koji and Gustav, thought to be worth up to $10,000 dollars each, were given in at a downtown LAPD Police Station by an unnamed woman late on Friday night. Authorities believe the woman who handed the dogs in was "uninvolved and unassociated" with the attack - but she is still eligible for the "unconditional" $500,000 and is said to be in contact with Gaga’s representatives. “If you bought or found them unknowingly, the reward is the same,” Gaga had said in a post confirming the hefty sum before the dogs were handed back on Friday. The violent abduction on Wednesday saw the singer’s dog-walker and close friend Ryan Fischer shot in the chest. Gaga's third dog named Miss Asia escaped the attack and was later found by police. The singer, whose real name is Stefani Joanne Angelina Germanotta, has kept silent since the dogs were handed into police. But her reward offer has raised eyebrows.

  • How Brehanna Daniels is changing the world of NASCAR, one pit stop at a time

    The 27-year-old, who made history as NASCAR's first Black woman pit crew member in 2016, continues her trailblazing path for women and people of color.

  • A 2017 Jen Psaki tweet questioning the legality of bombing Syria is reemerging after Biden launched an airstrike

    "What is the legal authority for strikes?" wrote Psaki in response to the Trump administration's firing on the Assad regime.

  • CPAC 2021 – live: Trump Jr pushes big election lie as ex-aide says former president ‘not done with revolution’

    Follow the latest updates

  • New York has conducted 43 investigations into police killings. None of them have led to convictions.

    The state created a special task force to investigate police killings in 2015. They have a terrible conviction record.

  • American Airlines flight diverted over fight; two passengers arrested

    Kelly Pichardo, 30, and Leeza Rodriguez, 29, began fighting with another passenger after they were asked to stop using a racial slur, police said.

  • Biden White House asks 'Trump who?' ahead of speech to conservatives

    President Joe Biden's White House has made it clear it plans to ignore Donald Trump's speech on Sunday to a conservative conference in Florida, where the former president is expected to go on the attack against his successor. "Our focus is certainly not on what President Trump is saying" at the Conservative Political Action Conference, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki told reporters. "Biden is obeying an old political rule, which is 'Never get in the way of a train wreck'," said Bob Shrum, former Democratic strategist and director of the Center for Political Future at University of Southern California.

  • What to do if you lose your COVID-19 vaccine card

    Go back to the place you got your first shot if you lose your paper card, and make sure to take a photo of the vaccine card after your first dose.

  • Trump wants to start a new super PAC headed by former campaign manager Corey Lewandowski, report says

    Trump plans a new political action committee to maintain his grip on the Republican Party, Politico says.

  • Archaeologists uncover ancient ceremonial carriage near Pompeii

    Archaeologists have unearthed a unique ancient-Roman ceremonial carriage from a villa just outside Pompeii, the city buried in a volcanic eruption in 79 AD. The almost perfectly preserved four-wheeled carriage made of iron, bronze and tin was found near the stables of an ancient villa at Civita Giuliana, around 700 metres (yards) north of the walls of ancient Pompeii. Massimo Osanna, the outgoing director of the Pompeii archaeological site, said the carriage was the first of its kind discovered in the area, which had so far yielded functional vehicles used for transport and work, but not for ceremonies.

  • French Open winner Swiatek beats Bencic in Adelaide final

    French Open champion Iga Swiatek beat Belinda Bencic 6-2, 6-2 on Saturday to win the Adelaide International at Memorial Drive. Swiatek seized momentum midway through the first set. Leading 3-2, she broke Bencic’s serve when the Swiss player double-faulted three times.

  • Democrats decry Biden's airstrikes in Syria as unconstitutional. Republicans praise them as 'proportional.'

    Democrats are calling the Biden administration's airstrikes in Syria unconstitutional. President Biden on Thursday ordered airstrikes against facilities in eastern Syria used by Iranian-backed militant groups, his first military action since taking office. The strikes were in response to several rocket attacks against U.S. targets in Iraq. While Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said the limited scope of the airstrikes "aims to de-escalate the overall situation in both eastern Syria and Iraq," many Democrats expressed concerns on Friday that the move has done just the opposite, and argued it wasn't legally justified. "Some Democrats said that Congress has not passed an authorization for the use of military force specifically in Syria," reports CNN. Rep. Ro Khanna (D-Calif.) said "there is absolutely no justification for a president to authorize a military strike that is not in self-defense against an imminent threat without congressional authorization ... we need to extricate from the Middle East, not escalate." Sen. Tim Kaine (D-Va.) agreed, calling for an immediate congressional briefing and saying "offensive military action without congressional approval is not constitutional absent extraordinary circumstances." Republicans, however, were seemingly largely pleased with the move. Rep. Michael McCaul (R-Texas), the top Republican on the House Foreign Affairs Committee, called the U.S. response a "necessary deterrent" to tell Iran that attacks on U.S. interests "will not be tolerated," reports CNN. As Fox News notes, Republican Sens. Marco Rubio (Fla.) and Lindsey Graham (S.C.), among others, also applauded the strike, calling it "proportional." White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki defended the action as "necessary," and said Biden "has the right to take action" as he sees fit. She said "there was a thorough, legal response" and the Defense Department briefed congressional leadership in advance. More stories from theweek.comBiden's COVID-19 relief bill will head to the Senate after House voteBiden in the quagmireJosh Hawley, Senator No

  • Princess Diana wasn't allowed to call Prince Charles by his first name until they were engaged

    It's been 40 years since Prince Charles and Lady Diana Spencer announced their engagement with a televised interview.

  • Ferrucci shifting from IndyCar to NASCAR with 5-race stint

    Santino Ferrucci spent four hours in the simulator Friday, picked up some Bojangles french fries and headed to the team shop for last-minute preparations for his NASCAR debut. Ferrucci is hitting a reset for the third time in his short career, moving from IndyCar to NASCAR for what he hopes will be a firm landing spot. Ferrucci is in the process of relocating to North Carolina — hence his new affinity for the Charlotte-based Bojangles chicken chain — and adjusting to stock cars after so many years driving in open-wheel series.

  • TikTokers tried to prove that snow in Texas was 'fake' as weather conspiracy theories ran wild online

    From "fake snow" to Bill Gates, conspiracy theories about the Texas storm are spreading. Right-wing pundits and politicians aren't helping.

  • Texas electric grid council ends operations of power company Griddy, Bloomberg reports

    The Electric Reliability Council of Texas on Friday cut Griddy Energy’s access to the state’s power network, according to a Reuters report.