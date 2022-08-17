FBI and TBI agents conduct joint raid of Memphis doctor’s office

Federal and state investigators conducted a joint raid of a doctor’s office in Memphis Wednesday.

Agents with the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) were at the office of Ronnie D. Bowen on Riverdale Road south of HWY 385.

The FBI confirmed they were executing a search warrant while other authorities remained tight-lipped.

FOX13 searched state records and found that the doctor’s business and medical licenses both appear to be in good standing.

Riverdale Road FBI Scene

An agent with the TBI pushed the FOX13 crew back as we searched for answers about why they were there.

The FBI’s Memphis field office confirmed the raid happened at 3699 Riverdale Road to FOX13 Investigates.

That address is listed as the office of Dr. Ronnie D. Bowen.

FOX13′s camera rolled as FBI agents worked. Shortly after, crime scene tape kept us from getting closer.

Eventually, we were allowed into a nearby office and saw a computer being carried out from the office being searched.

From the doctor’s office’s front door, the FOX13 crew could see inside. Agents work just feet from where a group of Bowen’s patients gathered, puzzled, to exchange information.

Shatoria Branch asked we not show her face. She said she’d been a patient for years.

“I’m a little upset because that’s our doctor; he’s more than a doctor to us,” she said.

FOX13 Investigates obtained a certificate from the State Board of Medical Examiners that showed Bowen’s license to practice was in good standing. There was no record of any disciplinary actions against him.

A call to Bowen’s cell phone went straight to voicemail.

We left a message asking Bowen if he knew why the feds would execute a search warrant at his business.

We also asked if he had an attorney he could point us to.

He has not yet returned our call or text message.

The TBI pointed us to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District. They said, “no comment.”

FOX13 will continue to follow this investigation and once we learn more details, we will pass along. Check back for updates.

