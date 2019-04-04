FBI: Teen found by police isn't Timmothy Pitzen, DNA tests show

CINCINNATI - DNA tests show that the teen found Wednesday in Northern Kentucky is not Timmothy Pitzen, the FBI said Thursday afternoon.

"DNA results have been returned, and the person in question is not Timmothy Pitzen," FBI Louisville spokesman Timothy Beam said in an emailed statement.

The Aurora (Illinois) Police Department will continue to lead the investigation into Timmothy's disappearance. The FBI will assist when needed, Beam said.

A local investigation into the teen's true identity will continue.

Timmothy was 6 years old when he was reported missing in May 2011. He lived in Aurora, Illinois.

There have been reported sightings over the years, but nothing nearly as definitive as what happened Wednesday morning in Newport.

Authorities received a call about a person on Columbia Street who “didn’t seem like he belonged there,” Newport Police Chief Tom Collins told The Enquirer.

The teen told police he had escaped from two men who were holding him captive and then ran across a bridge into Kentucky. He said his name was Timmothy James Pitzen and gave Timmothy's date of birth.

Timmothy Pitzen in an undated photo taken before he went missing in 2011. More

He also gave detailed descriptions of the two men he called "kidnappers," a police report says.

He described, also in specific detail, a Ford SUV with Wisconsin license plates he said they had been driving.

He said they had been staying at a Red Roof Inn, but he didn't know the location.

Officials said Thursday the investigation is ongoing.

The police department in Aurora sent two of its detectives to assist.

Timmothy was last seen the morning of May 13, 2011, in a security video, when he and his mother checked out of a resort in Wisconsin Dells, Wisconsin. Two days before, Amy Fry-Pitzen had taken him out of school.

She was found dead in an Illinois hotel room from an apparent suicide. She left a note saying Timmothy was "somewhere safe with people who love him and will take care of him," according to the Daily Herald in suburban Chicago.

"You will never find him," the note said.

