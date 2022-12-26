FBI Ten Most Wanted Fugitive arrested in Madrid, Spain for sex-related crimes

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) Ten Most Wanted Fugitive was arrested Wednesday, December 21.

Fugitive Michael James Pratt was located and detained by Spanish National Police last week in Madrid, Spain, an FBI spokesperson stated.

He was arrested after police followed an Interpol Red Notice that requests law enforcements worldwide to “locate and provisionally arrest a person pending extradition, surrender, or similar legal action,” the spokesperson said.

Pratt was charged with a 19-count indictment that included “sex trafficking, production of child pornography, sex trafficking of a minor, and conspiracy to launder monetary instruments in connection with the operation of the GirlsDoPorn adult website,” the spokesperson said.

Pratt has been a fugitive since 2019 and was placed on the Ten Most Wanted list in 2022.

He was the 529th person to be placed on the list since its inception in 1950.

Pratt is currently being held in Spain pending extradition, the spokesperson said.

“The capture of Michael Pratt is an example of how the FBI will pursue justice beyond U.S. borders—you can run but you can’t hide,” Special Agent in Charge (SAC) Stacey Moy of the FBI San Diego Field Office said.