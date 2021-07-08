FBI: THPD detective 'ambushed' outside federal office

Jul. 8—Detective Greg Ferency, a 30-year veteran of the Terre Haute Police Department, died in the line of duty Wednesday afternoon when he was ambushed and shot outside a federal office building near the Vigo County Courthouse.

Information about the suspected shooter or his motive was not released by the FBI on Wednesday. The FBI is the lead agency and is being assisted by Indiana State Police.

The shooting occurred at 2:15 p.m. outside a non-descript brick office building along First Street near the Wabash River. The building's offices include the Terre Haute office, or resident agency, of the FBI. The U.S. Courthouse in Terre Haute is on Ohio Street about dozen blocks to the east.

The suspect in the incident was described as driving a gold-colored Ford F-150, according to police dispatchers. A vehicle matching that description, with its rear window shattered and apparently shot, was soon located at Terre Haute Regional Hospital.

Police confirmed about an hour later the shooting suspect was in surgery at the hospital. No additional information about him was released.

Later Wednesday evening, FBI Indianapolis Special Agent in Charge Paul Keenan said another FBI agent shot and wounded the suspect, who remained hospitalized.

During a 3:30 p.m. news conference at the Terre Haute Police Department, city police public information officer Sgt. Ryan Adamson confirmed that a THPD officer had been shot and was pronounced dead at Union Hospital.

Later, the THPD posted this its Facebook page:

"Detective Greg Ferency, a 30 year Veteran with the Terre Haute Police Department was shot and killed today in the line of duty. Detective Ferency was assigned to the FBI Taskforce on behalf of the Terre Haute Police Department. ... Please keep the Ferency family in your prayers. Thank you for all of the kind emails, posts, and calls. It is truly appreciated."

Ferency's body was later taken to Regional Hospital for an autopsy. A lengthy procession of police vehicles representing agencies around the state joined the escort from the Union Hospital along Eighth Avenue to 13th Street and then south to Wabash Avenue past THPD headquarters, then South on Seventh Street to the Terre Haute Regional.

ISP Superintendent Doug Carter traveled to Terre Haute and met with police gathered outside the hospital.

Carter later spoke to news media gathered near the county courthouse, saying a new conference was being planned for today. No details about that news conference were available as of deadline Wednesday night.

Mayor Duke Bennett, contacted Wednesday night, declined to make a statement until today's new conference.

Ferency joined THPD on May 14, 1991, and had been an FBI federal task force office since 2010, working on behalf of THPD.

He was known for investigations into illegal drugs and criminal networks. He was also a leader in human trafficking investigations and in educating the public about human trafficking.

A graduate of Terre Haute South Vigo High School and Indiana State University, Ferency in 2003 wrote a book on drug enforcement and the inner workings of the drug culture.

A biography on the Police Writers website said Ferency had extensive experience in drug-related crimes as both an investigator and undercover officer. He had specialized training and was experienced in methamphetamine-related investigations.

His certifications included the DEA Clandestine Laboratory Enforcement Team. Ferency had been at the scene of more than 550 methamphetamine lab scenes as both lead investigator and site safety officer since 1999. He was a court-certified expert in methamphetamine and its associated clandestine labs.

He had trained law enforcement, civilian groups, educational system employees, medical staff and correctional personnel in methamphetamine and other drug-related topics.

