FBI treats offensive high school video as teachable moment

A 56-second social-media video showing Mid-Pacific Institute baseball players joking about sexually assaulting children and using racist language has inspired a teachable moment for the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

Federal and state law enforcement officials want the students to understand how hate speech can lead to criminal behavior or civil penalties.

"While the FBI respects and upholds First Amendment rights guaranteed under the U.S. Constitution, we take these comments seriously as it may escalate to actionable federal offenses and subsequent criminal charges. Free speech should not impede people's civil rights nor harm children, " said Honolulu FBI Special Agent in Charge Steven Merrill.

"We have reached out to Mid Pacific Institute with the hopes to educate and bring awareness of this particular situation as it pertains to federal laws and their student body. We also encourage other educational institutions to reach out to us so we can provide a proactive message to their students by contacting the FBI's Community Outreach Program at (808 ) 566-4300, " Merrill said.

State Attorney General Anne E. Lopez said in a statement to the Honolulu Star-Advertiser, "The statements made by several of the students in that video were unacceptable. They don't seem to understand the trauma and pain that their words can cause to those around them, including their fellow students. They have been presented with an opportunity to learn why what they did was wrong and to grow as young men."

In the video obtained by the Star-Advertiser, 11 Mid-Pacific baseball players respond to a question from off camera : "If you had one superpower, what would it be, and why ?" The students' responses include references to sexual assault, rape, disability, slavery, pedophilia and bestiality, and at least two uses of a racial slur.

Some students smile or make faces during their comments, while others use deadpan expressions, and laughter sometimes can be heard in the background. Each speaker shown is dressed in a gray shirt or jacket with a green Mid-­Pacific baseball logo. The Instagram account on which the video appeared to have been posted could not be located over the weekend.

The school told the Star-Advertiser earlier this month that it took "appropriate disciplinary action, " but declined to disclose how the students were disciplined. Their status as members of the baseball team was also not disclosed.

"The incident is in direct misalignment to our commitment to the well-being of our students and our values, " Mid-Pac spokesperson Melissa Leinaala Moniz said in a statement to the Star-Advertiser. "The school has taken decisive action in accordance with our student handbook and code of conduct and we are continuing our ongoing efforts to reinforce a culture of inclusion and respect."