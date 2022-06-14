FBI, Tuscaloosa police officers investigate burglary at credit union

The FBI and officers with the Tuscaloosa Police Department are investigating a burglary at the Tuscaloosa County Credit Union, 2605 Seventh St. Anyone with information is asked to call TPD at 205-349-2121.

Stephanie Taylor, a spokeswoman with the Tuscaloosa Police Department, said employees of the credit union, which is at 2605 Seventh St., called police at around 7 a.m. Monday after discovering a break-in they believe occurred over the weekend.

Taylor said someone had forced entry into the building and an undisclosed amount of cash was reported stolen.

Investigators are asking that anyone who may have seen suspicious activity in the area over the weekend call the Tuscaloosa Police Department at 205-349-2121.

