FBI uncovers 'large-scale scheme to cheat on college entrance exams'

The FBI and federal prosecutors in Boston alleged a large-scale scheme to get students accepted to elite universities by helping them cheat on college entrance exams.

About 44 people have been charged in the cheating scheme, including Hollywood actresses Lori Loughlin and Felicity Huffman. According to NBC News, Ms Loughlin, from sitcom Full House, and Ms Huffman from Desperate Housewives, were charged with conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services fraud.

According to court documents, the alleged plot intended to get prospective students, some of them recruited athletes, admitted to top American universities by cheating on their exams.

Some of the students involved in the cheating plot attended, or were looking to attend, Georgetown University, Stanford University, UCLA, the University of San Diego, USC, University of Texas, Wake Forest, and Yale.

There is no indication that the universities were involved in the cheating scheme, NBC News reported.

About 44 people were indicted. Some of them are college coaches.

Authorities said parents would spent from $200,000 to 6.5 million dollars to give funds to coaches, SAT or ACT administrators to rig their college entrance exams.