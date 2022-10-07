FBI updates on border patrol agent involved shooting

Oct. 6—At 1 p.m. Tuesday, the FBI El Paso Field Office was contacted by the Ysleta U.S. Border Patrol Station regarding an agent involved shooting involving a person who had been detained and was being processed at the Ysleta Border Patrol Station, a FBI press release detailed.

The person, identified as 33-year-old Manual Gonzalez-Moran, was transported to a local hospital for medical treatment and later died from his injuries.

FBI El Paso's Gang/Violent Crime Task Force and Evidence Response Team responded to the station to investigate the incident and process the crime scene which occurred at a federal detention facility and involved federal agents.

The FBI's initial investigation revealed Moran, a Mexican national, had been detained by USBP Agents for illegal re-entry into the United States. USBP Agents encountered Moran by himself and discovered a metal pipe in his hand. Moran complied with Agents at that time. Moran was transported to the Ysleta Border Patrol Station for processing.

Once at the station, Moran later charged out of a holding cell past an USBP Agent and grabbed an edged weapon off a desk in the processing area. Agents provided verbal commands and attempted to gain control by utilizing non-deadly force methods, specifically taser, which was unsuccessful. Agents continued providing verbal commands, however, Moran continued to advance upon them with the edged weapon at which time he was shot by agents, who provided immediate medical attention until Emergency Medical Services arrived on scene and transported Moran to Del Sol Hospital.

In 2011, Moran was arrested by the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office in Pueblo, Colorado on charges of attempted first degree murder and was convicted of assault with a deadly weapon resulting in serious bodily injury. In May of 2022, Moran was paroled after serving 11-years of his 17-year sentence and was removed from the U.S. to Mexico.

The FBI and the U.S. Customs and Border Protection's Office of Professional Responsibility are jointly working this investigation.