FBI ups reward for info on pipe bombs outside RNC and DNC headquarters

The FBI on Wednesday increased the reward for information about pipe bombs placed outside both the Republican National Committee and Democratic National Committee headquarters on Jan. 5, 2021, just a day before the deadly insurrection blocks away at the Capitol building.

The FBI Washington Field Office, the ATF Washington Field Division and the Washington Metropolitan Police Department announced they are offering as much as $500,000 — up from $100,000 — for information leading to the arrest of the suspect who placed the explosives. Approaching the two-year anniversary of the Capitol riot, the FBI urged Americans to look at the photos and videos of the suspect — which show an individual in a mask and gray-hooded sweatshirt carrying a backpack — and come forward with any relevant information.

"We remain grateful to the American people, who have provided invaluable tips that have helped us advance the investigation," said David Sundberg, assistant director in charge of the FBI Washington Field Office, in a statement. "With the significantly increased reward, we urge those who may have previously hesitated to contact us — or who may not have realized they had important information — to review the information on our website and come forward with anything relevant.”

The pipe bombs, which never detonated, were discovered outside the RNC and DNC headquarters on Jan. 6, 2021, just before a mob of former President Donald Trump’s supporters would storm the Capitol building in an attempt to halt certification of President Joe Biden’s win in the 2020 election. It’s unclear whether there is a connection between the pipe bombs and insurrection at the Capitol, and two years later, investigators have yet to identify the suspect even after conducting about a thousand interviews and assessing nearly 500 tips.

The FBI on Wednesday also asked the public for tips on individuals who may have participated in the riots at the Capitol as it continues its investigation into the deadly event. The bureau has so far arrested nearly 200 of the more than 950 individuals who took part in the riot.

"As we approach two years since the attack on the Capitol, the FBI and our partners’ investigative work continues to unfold across the country, resulting in significant judicial outcomes," Sundberg said in a statement. "In the months and years to come, the FBI Washington Field Office will continue to partner with U.S. attorney’s offices across the country to bring to justice those who attempted to use violence to substitute their will over the will of the people."