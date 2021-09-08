New FBI video shows suspect who placed pipe bombs outside RNC, DNC before Jan. 6

Know who this is? The FBI doesn’t.

A strange case received an update Wednesday after the FBI released a new video of a man who allegedly planted pipe bombs outside the RNC and DNC headquarters in Washington, D.C. the night before the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol building.

The video shows the suspect, wearing a grey sweatshirt and Nike sneakers, traveling through multiple D.C. neighborhoods and stopping outside a row of houses and sitting near the DNC. According to the FBI, the suspect planted “viable” bombs outside the DNC and in an alley near the RNC.

Previous videos released by the FBI showed the suspect planting both devices between 7:40 p.m. and 8:15 p.m.

However it is unclear what information aside from the suspects clothes and the approximate time investigators have uncovered.