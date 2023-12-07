FBI, Wake Forest police charge 6 suspects in undercover child sex trafficking sting

The FBI and Wake Forest Police Department have arrested six men in an undercover crackdown on child-sex predators and human traffickers.

The joint operation resulted in six men charged this week for crimes involving minors in Wake and Durham counties. Undercover officers and agents posed as juveniles and sex traffickers in the operation and were allegedly solicited by the suspects “for sex or some other purpose.”

Undercover officers set up meetings with the suspects throughout Wake Forest where law enforcement arrested them.

▪ Frank Ferlo Jr., 60, of Raleigh, was charged with soliciting sex with a minor through a computer. He posted a $50,000 bond.

▪ Anwar Antuan Overby, 40, of Durham, charged with attempted first-degree rape. Overby allegedly met with an undercover officer he believed to be a underage girl, according to warrants. He is being held on $100,000 bail.

▪ Four other men were each charged with soliciting prostitution with a minor: Amadeo Vargas-Varela, 49, of Raleigh; Jason Malone Lartigue, 42, of Rolesville; Calixto Gomez-Carreno, 43, of Garner; and Esteban Javier Alvarez-Medina, 47, of Fuquay-Varina.

Gomez-Carreno and Lartigue each posted bond on Thursday.

The investigation was carried out with the help of FBI Crimes Against Children and Human Trafficking Unit, the Wake County District Attorney’s Office and the Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office.

“One of the reasons child sex crimes and human trafficking are on the rise is because predators now have access to their victims via home computers and cell phones,” Wake Forest police said in a statement.

Parents should be vigilant of what their children are doing online and in person by asking them questions, police said.

Parents are also advised to use apps designed to monitor the computer use of their children.