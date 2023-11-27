FBI wants info from families on JoCo doctor accused of trying to make sex abuse images

Federal investigators are asking the public for assistance with their investigation into a Johnson County pediatric neurologist accused of attempting to make child sexual abuse material.

The FBI is asking families with information on 49-year-old Brian M. Aalbers that may be relevant to the investigation to fill out a form at forms.fbi.gov/aalbersinvestigation/view. Anyone with additional information, questions or concerns can also email the FBI at aalbersinvestigation@fbi.gov.

Responses are voluntary, but may help federal investigators in identifying potential victims. The FBI may contact respondees for additional information, and said victims’ identities will be kept confidential.

The charge

Aalbers, who has an active osteopathic physician license according to the Kansas State Board of Healing Arts website, was charged earlier this month with one felony count of attempted production of child pornography between Dec. 28, 2020, and Oct. 28, 2020, according to court documents.

Last week, U.S. Magistrate Judge Jill A. Morris denied a request for Aalbers to be released on bond. He will remain in federal custody until the criminal case is resolved.

Kansas City police and FBI began investigating Aalbers in late October, after someone told authorities they found secretly placed video cameras. The location of the cameras was redacted in court documents.

Aalbers showed up while police were present, but they released him pending further investigation.

Someone later told police that Aalbers was allegedly sending suicidal texts, saying he feared losing “his license” and “going to jail.” The person traced Aalbers through a phone app and learned he was in Lenexa.

Lenexa officers found Aalbers at a hotel and took him for voluntary mental health treatment.

Devices in his possession were locked in a security office. During his treatment, Aalbers allegedly contacted the person who called police and ask his backpack be retrieved, so the items could be destroyed because of “bad stuff” on the devices, according to an affidavit prepared by an FBI agent.

The FBI obtained search warrants and seized several devices, including laptops, cameras and memory cards. After searching 20,000 videos, a forensic computer analyst flagged a little more than 1,000.

Bill Lukitsch and Bob Cronkleton contributed reporting.