FBI wants to identify man who could have critical info related to child exploitation investigation

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) in Atlanta is looking for the public’s assistance in identifying a man they say may have critical information about the identity of a child victim in an ongoing sexual exploitation investigation.

Video of the man, known only as John Doe 47, shown with a child was first recorded by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children in August of 2020.

The EXIF data embedded within the video files indicated that the files were produced prior to April 2020.

John Doe 47 is described as a Black male, likely between the ages of 18 or 25 years old.

John Doe 47 could be heard speaking English in the video.

Anyone with information on his identity can submit a tip online at https://tips.fbi.gov or call the FBI’s toll-free tip line at 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324).

