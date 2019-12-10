FBI warned six months ago about loophole Pensacola shooter used to obtain a gun

WASHINGTON — More than six months before the Dec. 6 shooting at a naval base in Pensacola, Fla., where a Saudi gunman used a weapon obtained using a hunting license exemption, the FBI issued a report warning about precisely this loophole.

The FBI warning, dated May 22 and titled “Federal Hunting License Exception Could Be Exploited by Extremists or Criminal Actors Seeking to Obtain Firearms for Violent Attacks,” was sent from the bureau’s Office of Private Sector, according to a copy reviewed by Yahoo News. The warning encouraged businesses to be aware that “extremists and other criminal actors could exploit the federal statutory exception that allows non-immigrant visa holders” who normally can’t buy firearms or ammunition to legally purchase them “with a valid hunting license or permit.”

The warning goes on to note that foreign “terrorist organizations, including ISIS, have encouraged Westerners to exploit perceived gaps in gun laws to conduct mass casualty shooting attacks in their home countries,” and that foreign national visa holders “could use this hunting license exception to obtain firearms to commit violence in the Homeland.”

Pensacola Naval Air Station and Mohammed Alshamrani. (Photo illustration: Yahoo News; photos: Josh Brasted/Getty Images, FBI via AP) More

This warning is strikingly similar to the circumstances surrounding the shooting at Naval Air Station Pensacola where a Saudi national named Mohammed Alshamrani killed three people and wounded eight others. Alshamrani, who was killed by law enforcement at the scene, was identified by the FBI on Dec. 7, the day after the shooting, as a 21-year-old second lieutenant in the Royal Saudi Air Force who was attending a training program at the Navy facility.

Alshamrani, who the FBI confirmed Tuesday had used the hunting license exemption to purchase a firearm, reportedly posted tweets just prior to the shooting that appeared to reflect the writings of terrorist organizations, like al-Qaida and the so-called Islamic State.

A woman who answered the phone at Uber’s Lock and Gun, the Pensacola retailer that reportedly sold the gun to Alshamrani, declined to comment on whether the store had received the bulletin from the FBI. Two other Florida gun retailers told Yahoo News they had not received the FBI report and were unaware of the bureau’s Office of Private Sector. The owner of a third Florida gun shop told Yahoo News he does receive bulletins from the FBI office, but he could not recall the report on the hunting license loophole.

Rachel Rojas, the FBI special agent in charge of the investigation, told reporters on Sunday that Alshamrani carried out the shooting using a Glock 9 mm pistol that was “legally and lawfully purchased.” Nonresident immigrants can purchase handguns in Florida provided they meet certain exceptions, including possessing a valid hunting license or working as a representative of a foreign government or law enforcement agency.

Acting Navy Secretary Thomas Modly, center, and Adm. Michael Gilday, chief of naval operations, look on as an Air Force team moves a transfer case containing the remains of Navy Ensign Joshua Kaleb Watson. Watson was killed in the mass shooting in Pensacola, Fla., on Dec. 6. (Photo: Cliff Owen/AP) More

The FBI referred questions about how Alshamrani obtained his gun to the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. A spokesperson for the ATF confirmed it was a “legal sale,” but would not provide details on how Alshamrani qualified to purchase the weapon. An FBI spokesperson told Yahoo News that the Pensacola shooter legally bought the 9 mm Glock on July 20. The FBI also confirmed the shooter used a valid Florida hunting license to purchase the weapon, although “he may have qualified under other exceptions as well.”