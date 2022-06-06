FBI warns businesses of fraud scheme operating in 8 states

The Robesonian, Lumberton, N.C.
·1 min read

Jun. 6—CHARLOTTE — The FBI Charlotte Division is warning businesses about a scheme with victims in various states including North Carolina.

In the scheme, fraudsters use stolen credit card numbers to make large purchases over the telephone. So far in 2022, more than 100 businesses have been targeted including tire stores, furniture stores, lumber companies, trailer businesses and appliance stores.

Once a purchase was made over the phone, items are picked up by drivers and taken to other states for resale. In many cases, drivers were hired through online job sites and paid using third-party cash applications and were not aware the items were purchased illegally. Days later, the victim businesses learned the sales were fraudulent.

Victims in South Carolina, Virginia, Georgia, Alabama, FloridaWest Virginia and Kentucky are also being warned.

FBI Charlotte is working with several local law enforcement agencies on the investigation. The agency said it believes there may be additional victims. Businesses with similar unsolved crimes should call, FBI Charlotte at 704-672-6100 or fill out a complaint online at tips.fbi.gov. Law enforcement agencies investigating similar crimes should contact their local FBI office or agents in their area directly.

The investigation is ongoing, therefore specific businesses or locations cannot be released publicly to protect the integrity of the case. However, it is important to issue the warning so additional businesses do not fall victim to the scheme.

