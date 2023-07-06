FBI warns California parents of child predators using ‘group grooming’ tactic online

The FBI is warning people of predators targeting children online using a tactic called “group grooming.”

San Francisco’s FBI field office issued an announcement Thursday, after it reported trends in sexual predators working together to expose children to explicit content and exploit them.

“Throughout our investigations, the FBI has uncovered evidence that online predators have banded together in groups in an attempt to victimize children,” stated Special Agent in Charge Robert K. Tripp in the release.

“The FBI is dedicated to identifying, arresting, and stopping these predators. We are providing this information to the public so that parents, guardians, and educators can warn their children about these reprehensible tactics.”

What are the signs?

According to the FBI, these group groomers may pose as children and gather in social media or gaming groups that are geared toward younger audiences.

They then interact with each other and normalize sexual behaviors, like sharing explicit content in the group — all while other children believe they are connecting with people their age.

Other tactics these predators may use are to have a large social media following, encourage young victims to engage online or seek to meet them in person.

How to report

You should report suspected sexual exploitation by calling your local law enforcement and contacting the FBI at tips.fbi.gov.

The FBI advises that you also file a report with the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 1-800-843-5678 or online using the cyber tipline.