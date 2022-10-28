FBI warns of child abductions through rideshares

The Federal Bureau of Investigation has a warning for parents after instances of kids being abducted and transported through rideshare companies.

It’s important to note that these abductions are extremely rare, but the FBI is issuing the warning because of the high impact of this type of crime.

The FBI identified a few examples of criminals using rideshare companies to abduct victims. One instance involved a 16-year-old boy who requested a rideshare trip to Texas; the FBI says he was given a drink and then later woke up inside a home about 20 miles away from his original destination. Another instance involved a man from Colorado meeting a minor on social media and then persuading the victim to sneak out of their home to enter a rideshare vehicle at 2 a.m. -- they were later found at an airport during a layover.

None of these types of abductions have been reported in North Carolina, but the FBI put out a warning across the country.

Authorities say criminals began using rideshare companies to abduct kids because it gave them more privacy. Since those abductions happened during the COVID-19 pandemic, social distancing and wearing a mask also helped them avoid detection.

Ultimately, the FBI says the best tip for prevention is awareness. Authorities say if you see suspicious behavior involving children, report the incident to law enforcement immediately. If you or someone you know is the target or victim of an abduction, call 911 or contact the local FBI field office.

