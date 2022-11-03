FBI warns of 'credible' threat to New Jersey synagogues; Jewish officials 'deeply alarmed'

The J. Edgar Hoover Building, the headquarters for the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), is seen May 3, 2003, in Washington, D.C.

The FBI warned of a "credible" threat to synagogues in New Jersey Thursday, urging communities to take security precautions.

In a statement issued from the bureau's Newark field office, the FBI did not describe the nature of the threat, characterizing it only as both "credible" and "broad."

"We ask at this time that you take all security precautions to protect your community and facility," the Newark office said in a tweet. "We will share more information as soon as we can."

The FBI declined to elaborate on the warning, but a senior intelligence official described it as a very specific threat, potentially pertaining to Middlesex County and surrounding areas. The information originated overseas and was directed to the FBI-led multi-agency Joint Terrorism Task Force in Newark through “foreign partnerships,” said the official, speaking on the condition of anonymity to discuss an active operation.

“It’s more than just heightened caution,” the intelligence official told USA TODAY. “It is an active threat that is being actively investigated by JTTF Newark. It is developing as we speak."

The American Jewish Committee said it was "deeply alarmed" by the warning.

"Our thoughts are with the local Jewish community at this time," the AJC tweeted Thursday. "We will continue to monitor the situation as it develops."

Rabbi David Levy, the committee's New Jersey regional director, said the state's Jewish communities are heeding the law enforcement bulletin.

"I think everybody is taking this very seriously," Levy said, adding that the rise in antisemitism has been "quite disturbing."

Recent anti-semitic expressions linked to Ye, the rapper formerly known as Kanye West, and New Jersey Nets basketball star Kyrie Irving's public support for an anti-semitic film have triggered a wave of criticism.

"These are just symptoms of hatred that have been rising in recent years," Levy said.

Levy said he learned of the FBI's warning when it was posted on Twitter. He was not aware of the nature of the threat, but lauded the response of local, state and federal law authorities.

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy said Thursday that he had been briefed on the threat and was tracking developments.

"We are closely monitoring the situation and are working with local law enforcement to ensure that all houses of worship are protected," Murphy tweeted.

