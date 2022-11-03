FBI warns of 'credible threat' to New Jersey synagogues

Orthodox Jews gather to celebrate the completion of study of the entire Talmud religious text in East Rutherford, New Jersey

The FBI says it has received "credible information of a broad threat" to synagogues in the US state of New Jersey.

"We ask at this time that you take all security precautions to protect your community and facility," said the agency.

It is not clear whether the threat is focused on a particular area of New Jersey, or statewide.

Last year, a record 2,717 anti-Semitic incidents were reported in the US.

It was the highest number since the Anti-Defamation League (ADL), an anti-hate monitoring group, began counting such incidents in 1979.

The Jewish Federation of Northern New Jersey retweeted the FBI warning on Thursday with the comment: "If you see something, say something. Stay safe."

New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy said he had been in touch with the state attorney general's office and law enforcement about the threat.

"We are closely monitoring the situation and are working with local law enforcement to ensure that all houses of worship are protected," he tweeted.

The ADL recorded 370 anti-Semitic incidents in New Jersey in 2021, also a record.

In April this year, a New Jersey man was charged with federal hate crimes for a series of violent assaults around Lakewood, which is home to a large community of Orthodox Jewish families.

The FBI's warning comes as incidents of anti-Jewish bigotry continue to be reported nationwide.

Kyrie Irving, a player for the Brooklyn Nets basketball team, apologised on Wednesday for tweeting a link about a film featuring anti-Semitic tropes.

Kanye West was last month locked out of his Twitter and Instagram accounts after posting anti-Semitic messages.

A hate group later hung banners over a Los Angeles motorway expressing support for the musician's anti-Semitic comments.