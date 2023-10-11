FBI warns about an impersonation scam letter

Oct. 10—EL PASO — On Friday, October 6, a victim reported to the Federal Bureau of Investigation El Paso Field Office about a letter being sent out by Special Agent in Charge John S. Morales.

The letter is titled "Regarding Your Identity Theft Case" and has been made to look "official" by including a classification of "UNCLASSIFIED/FOR OFFICIAL USE ONLY/LAW ENFORCEMENT SENSITIVE" and utilizing an outdated FBI Situational Intelligence Report format. The letter refers to a suspicious bank account flagged by U.S. Customs and Border Patrol and gives a "ADR" confirmation number.

This letter is part of a government impersonation scam to try to obtain cryptocurrency or other funds from an unwitting victim. FBI El Paso is asking that you throw the letter away. The FBI and other federal agencies do not call, send letters, or email individuals threatening arrest or demanding money.