FBI warns law enforcement to use caution when arresting rioters

Zoe Christen Jones

A recent FBI bulletin obtained by CBS News warns law enforcement agencies moving in to arrest suspects in the deadly Capitol attack to "use caution and consider the use of SWAT when affecting the arrest."

The bulletin said the agencies should be especially cautious when arresting people who wore "body armor" or "other armament during criminal activity conducted at the U.S. Capitol."

The FBI shared an image of the arsenal found in one suspect's home in recent days. Investigators said the suspect wore body armor and a combat helmet on the floor of the U.S. Capitol.

The warning comes as the FBI continues its aggressive push to arrest and charge those responsible for last Wednesday's deadly attack on the Capitol. Five people died, including a Capitol police officer.

The pro-Trump protestors were able to breach the Capitol building before it was secured by law enforcement. More than 70 people are facing charges in local and federal court, with a range of counts including unlawful entry, disorderly conduct, theft, assault and weapons violations.

An image of the arsenal found in one suspect&#39;s home in recent days. / Credit: FBI
Earlier this week, the FBI warned law enforcement across the country that groups are calling for the "storming" of federal, state and local courthouses in all 50 states if President Trump is removed from office prior to Inauguration Day on January 20, a law enforcement source told CBS News.

The groups are calling for participants to come armed at their own discretion, according to the FBI's alert, which also said that there are reports of non-specified threats being made against President-elect Joe Biden, Vice President-elect Kamala Harris and Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi.

Pat Milton and Erin Donaghue contributed to this report.

