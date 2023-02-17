FBI warns scam is targeting South Jersey residents

CHERRY HILL - South Jersey residents should hang up on scammers posing as FBI agents, the law enforcement agency has warned.

Victims of the phone scam are told a federal warrant has been issued for their arrest, but that it will thrown out in exchange for an immediate payment, the FBI says.

The caller claims to be with the FBI’s South Jersey Resident Agency in Cherry Hill, and fakes the FBI's name and its phone number on the victim's phone.

It noted the FBI does not call or email people to demand money or threaten arrest.

Scammer takes cash, gift cards

"Area residents have reported being scammed out of money, gift cards, and personally identifiable information," the FBI said in a statement.

The scammer can demand money for many alleged offenses including back taxes, parking tickets and student loans, the FBI said in a statement.

"The caller often knows the name, background, and personal cellphone number of the intended victim," the statement said.

How to protect yourself from scams

It urged people to be suspicious of unsolicited phone call and to hang up if an unknown caller "makes you uncomfortable or says things that don't sound right."

"Never give money or personal information to someone with whom you don’t have ties and did not initiate contact," the agency added.

Victims can report phone or online scams to the FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center at ic3.gov.

