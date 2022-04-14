FBI on watch for domestic extremist threats ahead of Boston Marathon

Monday’s running of the Boston Marathon will be the first on Patriots Day in 1,099 days.

“We can’t wait,” BAA President Tom Grilk said Thursday morning at a public safety news conference in Copley Square.

Representatives from federal, state, and local levels of law enforcement said they are in constant contact with each other, sharing information, and there is currently no sign of trouble.

“We are aware of no credible and specific threat against this event,” Massachusetts State Police Deputy Superintendent Scott Warmington said.

A threat level can change in a moment.

FBI Boston Special Agent in Charge Joseph Bonavolonta said his agents are carefully monitoring domestic extremist groups that might try to use the Boston Marathon to air a grievance.

“We are seeing an overlap in domestic terrorism and hate crimes where people are committing hate crimes to promote extremist beliefs,” Bonavolonta said.

This year FBI Boston is asking the public to go beyond the “See Something, Say Something,” mantra to “See Something Different, Say Something.”

“Tips from the community are essential because if we look at acts of mass violence, there’s almost always somebody who saw the person change, a parent, a classmate or a friend,” Bonavolonta explained.

This year’s Boston Marathon will see similar street closures and bans on backpacks and drones that has been employed in prior years.

It is hoped that cooperation among all levels of law enforcement, together with the public’s help, will ensure a safe running of the Boston Marathon for all.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW