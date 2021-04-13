FBI, Yankton Police offer $15K reward for information on 1992 cold case death of Tammy Haas

Nick Sabato, The Daily Republic, Mitchell, S.D.
·4 min read

Apr. 13—YANKTON — Tammy Haas would have turned 48 years old Tuesday.

But for the past 29 years, there has been no cake or candles to celebrate her birthday. Instead, only questions to be answered.

So, on her birthday, the FBI and the Yankton Police Department announced a $15,000 reward for information surrounding Haas' death on Sept. 17, 1992, in hopes of ferreting answers kept in the shadows that could provide her family, friends and the city closure.

In 1996, Haas' boyfriend Eric Stukel was tried and acquitted of manslaughter in Cedar County, Nebraska — where Haas' body was found by a golfer at the bottom of a ravine. Law enforcement officials declined to comment on past trials, but repeatedly stated someone had answers that needed to be revealed.

"There are people out there that know what happened to Tammy, and today, we're talking directly to them," FBI Minneapolis Special Agent Michael Paul said. "The burden of that knowledge that they carry, the weight of knowing for so many decades without speaking, coming forward now can lift that burden off their shoulders, their heart and their soul."

Haas' case is one of South Dakota's most infamous unsolved mysteries, as the vivacious 19-year-old never returned home after attending Yankton's homecoming coronation and then traveling to a party on a farm just across the Nebraska border.

FBI agents meet with local law enforcement officers yearly and have received new information over time, but despite being featured locally and nationally on NBC's Dateline in 2015, nothing significant has been revealed to change what the FBI deemed a cold case Tuesday.

Happy Sunday! pic.twitter.com/xoah8UbNgT

— Justice4Tammy (@Justice4Tammy) August 28, 2016

"There have been changes in scientific analysis, forensic evidence, so part of what we've done in this case is consistently go back and review forensic evidence and re-submit pieces of evidence where we can," FBI Special Agent Matt Miller said. "Those pieces of evidence will really help us when we have someone come forward who can help us put those pieces in order. That's what we're seeking: the human element."

However, a reward has never been offered for information regarding Haas' death and the FBI and local police believe it can help create new leads. When asked why a reward was being offered 29 years into the mystery, Yankton Police Commander Todd Brandt's answer was succinct, "What's changed is that nothing has changed."

Hope for new evidence

Despite being acquitted 25 years ago, many on social media, including a Facebook page called "Justice for Tammy Haas" with 5,465 followers, still point to Stukel as the culprit of Haas, who was discovered with a broken neck six days after her disappearance. Stukel, meanwhile, told police they left the party and Haas walked from his house to her aunt's that night.

No clear evidence or confession is connected to Stukel and no arrests have been made since, but the offering of a reward is a fresh start, according to family friend and activist Gary Idt. He is hoping it could bring a lead or someone could offer new information for old leads.

"Apparently to the jury that heard the evidence in 1996, it wasn't sufficient enough to find a person guilty," Idt said. "Through my personal mind and through all my review of the evidence and everything else that's not in the evidence, I believe it was pretty well known. There still might be another alternative out there or someone that knows more about this that would now be willing to share what they know."

In May 2020, Haas' gravesite was vandalized roughly 24 hours after friends and family were in town to visit the site. Although police did not feel the vandalism did not add anything significant to the investigation, the FBI believed it was proof that information is floating within the public.

"The vandalism of the grave did indicate to us that someone in this area still is thinking about this and may have some knowledge," Miller said. "Whoever that was I think has some connection to the case. We're hoping that if that person is out there and the vandalism in fact had some connection with the case, they might come forward."

Brandt said new evidence procured occasionally, but mostly he receives opinions or theories from people. Yet because police do not know what led to Haas' death, it is hard to determine if a source or piece of information is reliable.

For Brandt, the cloud of doubt over the case brings angst, because within a community that has so many theories is someone with the answers.

"A significant, impactful case that not only impacted these agencies in 1992, but it impacted the family and the community," Brandt said. "The community wants answers and they deserve it. That's one of the frustrations because somebody knows what happened."

Recommended Stories

  • Report: Gaetz associate has been cooperating with DOJ since last year

    Joel Greenberg, the former tax collector for Seminole County, Florida, has been providing information about the conduct of Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) to federal investigators since last year, two people with knowledge of the matter told The New York Times on Tuesday. In late March, the Times reported that Gaetz, 38, was the subject of a Department of Justice probe into whether he had sex with a 17-year-old girl and paid for her to travel out of state with him. The Times says the inquiry stemmed from an investigation into Greenberg, who has been charged with sex trafficking of a minor, stalking, and bribery. People familiar with the matter told the Times that once Greenberg realized how much evidence the government had on him, he determined that in order to get leniency, he would need to start cooperating, and shared with investigators that he and Gaetz gave cash and gifts to women in exchange for sex. During a hearing last week, Greenberg's lawyer and a federal prosecutor told the judge it's likely Greenberg will plead guilty sometime in the next few weeks. Following the hearing, Greenberg's attorney, Fritz Scheller, said, "I'm sure Matt Gaetz is not feeling very comfortable today." Gaetz spokesman Harlan Hill told the Times Gaetz "has never paid for sex" and proposed that Greenberg is "trying to ensnare innocent people in his troubles." More stories from theweek.comTrump finally jumps the sharkAmerica's foreign policy time bombs7 brutally funny cartoons about Mitch McConnell's corporate hypocrisy

  • Hunters find human remains ‘scattered’ in wooded area, Georgia deputies say

    Deputies began combing the area and found human bones.

  • A woman's brutally honest ad describing her Chihuahua as a '13-pound rage machine' has hundreds of people interested in adopting him

    Prancer hates men, kids, and other animals, but he's a loyal companion for a woman, according to his foster parent Tyfanee Fortuna.

  • Four Teenage Girls Arrested for Setting House on Fire Because They Were 'Bored'

    Police in Ferndale, Pennsylvania arrested four teenage girls for allegedly setting an unoccupied house ablaze and posting the fire on their Snapchats.

  • Daunte Wright news: Kim Potter flees home as unrest expected ahead of charging decision Wednesday

    Updates from Minnesota following protests overnight

  • White nationalist website calls Tucker Carlson’s ‘replacement’ rant ‘one of the best things Fox News has ever aired’

    The Fox News host has won the praise of an officially designated hate group after appearing to endorse the racist ‘replacement’ theory

  • Court to rule on whether golf course can be booted off America’s Stonehenge

    Octagon Earthworks created to track lunar cycle by Native Americans 2,000 years ago

  • Everything we know about six cases that paused the Johnson & Johnson rollout

    Decision comes ‘out of an abundance of caution’, the Food and Drug Administration says

  • Photo of dad sleeping on hospital floor goes viral

    ‘Kudos to single moms. I have a husband who cooks, cleans, does diapers and baths, and I’m still exhausted’

  • Prince Philip: The Vanuatu tribes mourning the death of their 'god'

    As Britain grieves his death, so do some Pacific tribespeople who revere him as a spiritual figure.

  • Almost two-thirds of Americans back some kind of vaccine ID, new poll finds

    Less support for requirement to carry card with them to enter a business

  • Grab to list in US via $40 bln merger with Altimeter Growth

    Southeast Asia’s largest ride-hailing company, Grab Holdings, said Tuesday that it plans to merge with U.S.-based Altimeter Growth Capital in a deal that would value it at nearly $40 billion and allow it to trade on the Nasdaq Stock Market. SPAC stands for “special purpose acquisition company,” but they are often better known as “blank-check companies.” With a SPAC, investors plug in cash and then wait for it to find a privately held company to merge with, allowing the target to go public more quickly than if it went through a more traditional initial public offering.

  • Lachlan Murdoch backs Tucker Carlson as host doubles down amid calls for his firing

    Fox News host under fire for defending white nationalist conspiracy theory

  • Government defeated by Lords over bid for prosecution limit on soldiers for war crimes

    The Government has been defeated in the House of Lords over a bid for a prosecution limit on soldiers for war crimes. The Overseas Operations (Service Personnel and Veterans) Bill, which has already cleared the Commons, seeks to limit false and historical allegations arising from deployments by introducing a statutory presumption against prosecution, which would make it exceptional for personnel to be prosecuted five years or more after an incident. However the Lords backed by 333 votes to 228, moved to ensure the most serious of offences are not covered by legislation aimed at protecting service personnel from vexatious battlefield claims. The Government also sustained further defeats to the Bill, with peers backing changes aimed at preventing personnel facing delayed and repeated investigations into allegations arising from foreign deployments at 308 votes to 249, and removing a planned six-year time limit on troops bringing civil claims against the Ministry of Defence at 300 votes to 225. The Bill has faced criticism for not excluding war crimes, crimes against humanity, genocide and torture from its scope, as it did for rape and sexual violence. Critics argued this risked damaging the UK's international reputation and could lead to service personnel ending up before the International Criminal Court (ICC). The Bill seeks to limit false and historical allegations arising from overseas operations by introducing a statutory presumption against prosecution, making it exceptional for personnel to be prosecuted five years or more after an incident. Calls for this provision not to cover genocide and torture were led by Labour former defence secretary Lord Robertson of Port Ellen, who also previously served as secretary general of Nato. Urging "tactical retreat" by ministers, he said: "For the first time in the history of British law, we would be creating a two-tier justice system where troops acting for us abroad would be treated differently from other civilians in society. "In addition to that, this Bill by saying that there is a presumption against prosecution for the most serious of all crimes, namely genocide, crimes against humanity and torture, it undermines some of the most basic international legal standards for which this nation was renowned.” However, Defence minister Baroness Goldie, rejected the demands, as she said the Bill provided an appropriate balance between victims' rights and fair protection for service personnel. Responding to news that Peers had defeated the Government in amendments to the Bill, Kate Allen, Amnesty International UK’s Director, said: “The Overseas Operations Bill would be a huge stain on the UK’s international reputation, it would end total opposition to torture, and it’s a hugely welcome that the Lords have made this principled stand today. MPs should reflect on this defeat and drop the Bill all together when it returns to the Commons. “Yet again it has fallen to the Lords to act as the UK’s moral compass. “Granting troops a licence to torture would be an enduring disgrace for the UK and would set a very dangerous international precedent.”

  • Biden tells Putin to de-escalate troop build-up on Ukraine border and invites him to summit

    US president tells Russian counterpart he will not tolerate cyber-incursions or further election interference

  • India coronavirus: Can its vaccine producers meet demand?

    India is a big player in vaccine production - but supply shortages have appeared in some areas.

  • South Africa suspends J&J vaccine rollout after U.S. pause

    South Africa has suspended the rollout of Johnson & Johnson's (J&J) COVID-19 vaccine, its health minister said on Tuesday, after U.S. federal health agencies recommended pausing its use because of rare cases of blood clots. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) said the pause there was expected to be a matter of days. Six women under 50 developed rare blood clots in the United States among more than six million people given the J&J shot so far.

  • Biden administration proceeding with $23 billion weapon sales to UAE

    U.S. President Joe Biden's administration has told Congress it is proceeding with more than $23 billion in weapons sales to the United Arab Emirates, including advanced F-35 aircraft, armed drones and other equipment, congressional aides said on Tuesday. A State Department spokesperson said the administration would move forward with the proposed sales to the UAE, "even as we continue reviewing details and consulting with Emirati officials" related to the use of the weapons. The Democratic president's administration had paused the deals agreed to by former Republican President Donald Trump in order to review them.

  • Listen to the music of a spider's web. Tell me what do you hear?

    From communication to construction, spiderwebs may offer an orchestra of information, says Markus Buehler, engineering professor at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, who has been using artificial intelligence to study them. "We have recorded these vibrations from spiders and used artificial intelligence to learn these vibrational patterns and associate them with certain actions, basically learning the spider's language." Buehler and his team of researchers created 3D models of spiderwebs when the arachnids were doing different things - such as construction, repair, hunting and feeding.

  • Daunte Wright: Obamas say police killing reveals ‘how badly we need to reimagine policing and public safety’

    Following ‘another senseless tragedy’, former first family stresses urgency for ‘nationwide changes that are long overdue’ to address racial inequities