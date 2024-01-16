FBI's MLK Jr. Tweet Gets Truly Epic Community Note

The FBI attempted to honor the 95th anniversary of Martin Luther King Jr.’s birth on Monday, only to be reminded of all the ways the agency tried to undermine his work while he was alive.

In a post on X, formerly Twitter, the FBI said that it “honors one of the most prominent leaders of the Civil Rights movement and reaffirms its commitment to Dr. King’s legacy of fairness and equal justice for all.”

The post fulfilled its performative goal of honoring a true American hero, but many users rightfully pointed out that it wasn’t conveying the FBI’s real history with King.

As a result, a community note was added to the post that pointed out that when King was alive, the agency had a less favorable reaction to him, to the point where agents “engaged in surveillance of King, attempted to discredit him, and used manipulation tactics to influence him to stop organizing.”

The note also mentioned that King’s own family believes “the FBI was responsible for his death.”

This #MLKDay, the #FBI honors one of the most prominent leaders of the Civil Rights movement and reaffirms its commitment to Dr. King’s legacy of fairness and equal justice for all. pic.twitter.com/tj9EUoXsFK — FBI (@FBI) January 15, 2024

HuffPost reached out to the FBI’s national press office for comment, but no one immediately responded.

However, others had lots to say about the tweet and the community note attached to it.

The FBI, who sent this letter to Dr Martin Luther King encouraging him to commit suicide in 1964, says now that they “honor” him 60 years later. https://t.co/B6x0Rm6tiypic.twitter.com/Xq387QvzKr — Ford Fischer (@FordFischer) January 15, 2024

Honestly unless the FBI decides to atone for how it treated MLK, it should sit this day out… permanently. https://t.co/96CsD3DiIx — Karen Attiah (@KarenAttiah) January 15, 2024

They kinda tore you up in the community notes😮💨 https://t.co/DvVmmjBMGo — Lauren Jauregui (@LaurenJauregui) January 15, 2024

Community note for the win. https://t.co/uTwTVnI3b3 — Franklin Leonard (@franklinleonard) January 15, 2024

Community notes been waiting for this opportunity, nailed it https://t.co/WRDQk5ERKo — Laura Bassett (@LEBassett) January 15, 2024

Everybody when the FBI posts their annual MLK Day tweet lol https://t.co/SgURPAvScppic.twitter.com/5tnFLlTSyg — Trap Queen Enthusiast (@marionumber4) January 15, 2024

The FBI just got called out by community notes for their involvement in MLK’s death 😂 https://t.co/RDe5v54Ykj — Brandon Herrera (@TheAKGuy) January 15, 2024

The FBI should tweet “Yeah we killed him. And we’ll fuckin do it again” https://t.co/PcCCBoJziX — Cody ⛄️ (@AltHistCody) January 15, 2024

