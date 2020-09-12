FBL Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:FFG) Might Not Be As Mispriced As It Looks

FBL Financial Group, Inc.'s (NYSE:FFG) price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 14.8x might make it look like a buy right now compared to the market in the United States, where around half of the companies have P/E ratios above 19x and even P/E's above 36x are quite common. Although, it's not wise to just take the P/E at face value as there may be an explanation why it's limited.

Recent times haven't been advantageous for FBL Financial Group as its earnings have been falling quicker than most other companies. It seems that many are expecting the dismal earnings performance to persist, which has repressed the P/E. You'd much rather the company wasn't bleeding earnings if you still believe in the business. Or at the very least, you'd be hoping the earnings slide doesn't get any worse if your plan is to pick up some stock while it's out of favour.

How Is FBL Financial Group's Growth Trending?

There's an inherent assumption that a company should underperform the market for P/E ratios like FBL Financial Group's to be considered reasonable.

Retrospectively, the last year delivered a frustrating 19% decrease to the company's bottom line. As a result, earnings from three years ago have also fallen 26% overall. Therefore, it's fair to say the earnings growth recently has been undesirable for the company.

Looking ahead now, EPS is anticipated to climb by 12% each year during the coming three years according to the two analysts following the company. With the market predicted to deliver 13% growth per annum, the company is positioned for a comparable earnings result.

In light of this, it's peculiar that FBL Financial Group's P/E sits below the majority of other companies. Apparently some shareholders are doubtful of the forecasts and have been accepting lower selling prices.

The Key Takeaway

While the price-to-earnings ratio shouldn't be the defining factor in whether you buy a stock or not, it's quite a capable barometer of earnings expectations.

Our examination of FBL Financial Group's analyst forecasts revealed that its market-matching earnings outlook isn't contributing to its P/E as much as we would have predicted. There could be some unobserved threats to earnings preventing the P/E ratio from matching the outlook. It appears some are indeed anticipating earnings instability, because these conditions should normally provide more support to the share price.

Having said that, be aware FBL Financial Group is showing 2 warning signs in our investment analysis, you should know about.

