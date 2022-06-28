FBN Releases 2022 U.S. Acreage Report for Nine Key Crops

Editor Special Devils Lake Journal
·3 min read

NORTH DAKOTA – FBN®, the global farmer-to-farmer network and AgTech platform announced that its 2022 US Acreage Report found that despite some weather-related planting delays in the Northern Plains, increased acreage in Minnesota, Wisconsin, and Ohio likely helped push the corn acreage number to an estimated 90.4 million acres, up from USDA’s March estimate of 89.5. Soybean acres are pegged at 89.0 million acres, off from USDA’s March forecast of 91.0 million, also pegged to weather in the Dakotas.

"The USDA report usually drives volatility that's three to four times greater than a typical trading day," said Kevin McNew, Chief Economist at Farmers Business Network®. "With the weather challenges across the country and an uncertain economic climate, our Acreage Report aims to provide our farmer members with the most comprehensive data and intelligence ahead of this report so they can make the best decisions for their operations."

Grain markets continue to be on edge as we reach the midpoint of the US growing season. In March, USDA’s Prospective Plantings report suggested farmers intended to plant less corn and more soybeans than in 2021, with forecasted US corn acres at 89.5 million acres and soybeans at 91.0 million acres. They will release their latest acreage estimates on June 30 based on their farmer survey conducted in early June.

Farmers Business Network conducted its US June Acreage Survey asking members what their actual planted acres were across 9 key crops. The data used in the survey are exclusive and confidential, and the analysis and results were made possible by farmers in the FBN network. Below are FBN’s forecasts for key crops.

FBN Releases 2022 U.S. Acreage Report for Nine Key Crops
FBN Releases 2022 U.S. Acreage Report for Nine Key Crops

Methodology

During June, an electronic survey was distributed to US FBN members. The survey collected the respondent’s zip code as well as planted acreage for key crops for the year 2021 and 2022. Survey responses accounted for over 4.2 million acres covering 9 principal crops across 40 states. Any survey data that were incomplete or inconsistent were removed.

Many farmers have faced challenges this spring as unusually cold and wet weather handicapped planting progress in the Upper Midwest and Northern Plains. Meanwhile, in the Southwest Plains, persistent drought took its toll on winter wheat yield potential, and likely influenced some spring planting decisions as farmers sized up the risks of the drought extending into the summer.

About FBN

Farmers Business Network® (FBN®) is an independent AgTech platform and farmer-to-farmer network with a mission to power the prosperity of family farmers around the world while working towards a sustainable future. Its Farmers First® promise has attracted over 43,000 members to the network with a common goal of helping farmers maximize their farms' profit potential with data and technology enabled direct-to farmer commerce, community and sustainability offerings.

FBN has set out to redefine value and convenience for farmers by helping reduce the cost of production and maximize the value of their crops. The FBN® network has grown to cover more than 98 million acres of member farms in the U.S., Canada, and Australia. Blending the best of Midwestern agricultural roots and Silicon Valley technology, the company has over 900 personnel and principal offices in San Carlos, Calif., Chicago, Ill., Sioux Falls, S.D., a Canadian Headquarters in High River, Alberta, and an Australian Headquarters in Perth with significant warehouse and logistics, remote and field employees across the U.S., Canada and Australia.

This article originally appeared on Devils Lake Journal: FBN Releases 2022 U.S. Acreage Report for Nine Key Crops

Recommended Stories

  • U.S. steps up fight against monkeypox, allocates more vaccines to states

    CHICAGO/WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. government is ramping up efforts to staunch the spread of monkeypox by sending hundreds of thousands of vaccine doses to states in the coming months, expanding access for those most at risk and increasing supply to areas with high case numbers. The plan, announced on Tuesday, involves rapidly expanding access to doses of Bavarian Nordic's Jynneos vaccine - which has so far been limited - to prevent monkeypox in areas with the highest transmission and need. State and local health departments can also order supplies of Emergent BioSolutions' ACAM2000 vaccine, which is in much greater supply but which has more side effects and cannot be used by everyone, including those who are immunocompromised.

  • Macron tells Biden that UAE, Saudi can barely raise oil output

    GARMISCH-PARTENKIRCHEN, Germany (Reuters) -Two top OPEC oil producers, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, can barely increase oil production, French President Emmanuel Macron on Monday said he had been told by the UAE's president. Saudi Arabia and the UAE have been perceived as the only two countries in the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) with spare capacity to boost global deliveries that could reduce prices.

  • Russian Industry Faces Code Crisis as IT Providers Pull Out

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia’s reliance on foreign software to run its factories, farms and oil fields is turning into one of the biggest headaches for domestic industry as more IT providers pull out of the market in response to President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine. Most Read from BloombergRussia Slips Into Historic Default as Sanctions Muddy Next StepsBig Tech Sinks Stocks Bruised by Recession Jitters: Markets WrapChina Cuts Travel Quarantine in Biggest Covid Zero Shift YetMichael Burry of ‘

  • Pumping gas could lead to a $175 hold to be placed on your card before you even fill up

    Earlier this year, Visa and Mastercard raised the gas station holds limit to $175 from $125. The holds are based on the highest transaction allowed.

  • Africa's dream of feeding China hits hard reality

    Watching workers poke avocados from the treetops in an orchard owned by Kenyan agriculture firm Kakuzi, managing director Chris Flowers revels in the thought some might soon go to the crown jewel of emerging consumer markets: China. Taking advantage of Beijing's deeper focus on trade with African countries to help reduce gaping deficits, Kenya struck an export deal with China for fresh avocados in January after years of lobbying for market access. Six months later, no shipments have left, Kenya's avocado society, the East African country's plant health inspectorate and Kakuzi told Reuters.

  • EY will pay a record $100 million fine after the SEC found 49 staff cheated on an ethics exam

    The securities regulator also said "hundreds" more EY staff cheated on professional courses and exams between 2017 and 2021.

  • Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Prediction – June 28

    Memecoins galore as the top meme token Dogecoin breaches the $0.07 barrier while Shiba Inu gains over 34.95% over the weekly chart. Will meme tokens lead the market into gains?

  • 5 questions about what's going to happen to California's Great America

    Cedar Fair's decision to sell the land underneath California's Great America and to eventually shutter the amusement park left a lot of big questions, some more easily answered than others.

  • Boeing Stock Slides. There Are Reports of 737 MAX Issues.

    A pair of reports appeared to question the safety of 737 MAX jets. Both look like a case of investors reacting before they have context.

  • G7 discussions with China, India on Russian oil price cap positive -source

    Group of Seven democracies have had positive and productive discussions with China and India about a plan to cap the price of Russian oil, a source familiar with the G7 discussions said on Tuesday, adding the two major oil consumers would have incentives to comply. The source, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the price-per-barrel cap level had not yet been determined, but it would have to be high enough to give Russia an incentive to keep producing oil.

  • McDonald's Drive-Thru May Soon Go High-Tech

    When most think of robots and our food, many picture something out of a science-fiction movie. Automation in the fast-food industry often comes down to more self-ordering kiosks, more automation in the kitchen or drive-thru lanes that take your order without talking to a person. "People often hear automation and think of robots making their food," Restaurant Brands International Popeyes President Sami Siddiqui told TheStreet in a May interview about, among other things, changes like auto-lift fryers.

  • Court rejects Delaware River Tubing's appeal of NJ fines

    A state appellate court upheld $20,000 in fines given to Delaware River Tubing (DR Tubing) for unauthorized commercial activity in a state park.

  • A disturbance in the Gulf of Mexico could become a tropical storm. Here's what to know.

    A disturbance in the northwestern Gulf of Mexico has a 40% chance of becoming a tropical storm and bringing heavy rain to Texas. Here's what to know.

  • Tesla workers are returning to office only to find there aren’t enough desks or parking spots for them

    Weeks after Elon Musk's in-office mandate, Tesla workers find they have nowhere to park their seats or cars at work. Managers are telling them to WFH.

  • 3 disturbances brewing in the Atlantic

    Meteorologists are tracking three tropical disturbances brewing in the Atlantic.

  • Empty shelves, huge discounts as Russia's Decathlon stores close

    Empty shelves and prices discounted by as much as 70% greeted shoppers who visited Decathlon stores in Russia over the weekend before the French sports equipment retailer closed its stores on Monday, hampered by supply constraints. Scores of Western brands have left Russia following a backlash against its military incursion into Ukraine, with McDonald's, IKEA and Renault among the more high-profile. One shopper, Lyubov, said Decathlon's departure was "sad", but was adamant that Russian consumers would cope.

  • The only Tampax factory in the US pays $25 an hour and still can't hire enough workers, as tampon and labor shortages collide

    The Tampax factory in Maine is a microcosm of the supply-chain snags, shortages, inflation, and hiring struggles facing businesses across the US.

  • Americans stealing gas, reselling it amid record prices: 'There's no Robin Hood in this'

    Thieves are stealing gas from pumps and other vehicles either by physically accessing pumps or by hacking networks as the national gas price average sits at $5 per gallon.

  • Dangerous ‘super fog’ may shroud roads in part of eastern North Carolina. What is it?

    It can reduce visibility to zero, experts say.

  • Atheist worker fired after refusing to attend company’s Christian prayer in NC, feds say

    Another fired worker said the mandatory meetings were becoming “cult-like,” according to the EEOC.