How can FC Cincinnati clinch a playoff spot this week?
FC Cincinnati could become the first MLS team to clinch a playoff spot this season.
FC Cincinnati could become the first MLS team to clinch a playoff spot this season.
The 36-year-old star, after scoring 10 goals in seven matches with Inter Miami, isn’t ready to rest just yet.
Messi says he believes soccer has grown a lot already in the United States.
Altuve's cycle is the ninth in Houston Astros history.
The win secured a first-place finish for the United States in its group.
How HBO's would-be prestige play went from buzzy show to critical disaster.
The lack of good snack options is also tied up in one of the league’s largest and most front-facing pain points of commercial travel, Loyd said.
If you're sick of wearing white lotion sunscreens, these options may encourage you to be better about sun protection.
Tropical Storm Idalia is forecast to become a “major hurricane” by the time it reaches the Gulf Coast of Florida on Wednesday, according to the National Hurricane Center. Yahoo News spoke to a tropical meteorologist about what to do when government officials tell you to evacuate ahead of a storm.
Save up to 70% on Apple, Henckels, Cuisinart, Henckels, Crocs and more.
"I'm not guessing he's gonna have his Thanksgiving dinner with us the night before that game."
The U.S. team relied on what other FIBA teams don’t have — formidable depth — to move to 2-0 in Group C.
The latest piece of "Stranger Things" merch features memorable moments from Season 4.
Patty Lin shares a revealing look at the hit show in her buzzy memoir, "End Credits."
Reports that X's (formerly Twitter) downloads decreased after Elon Musk's rebranding of the microblogging social network only tell part of the story. Twitter's renaming also saw its weekly active users drop 4% over the following weeks after the rebrand (August 6-20), while the X app fell four spots in the Overall category rankings to No. 36, according to a new analysis from app intelligence firm Sensor Tower. This analysis follows the controversial rebranding of Twitter to X, which saw some forecasts estimating the company was destroying billions in brand equity.
Snap up a massage gun for over 70% off, a portable AC unit from Black+Decker at a $170 discount — there's so much to explore!
"We don't need to worry about it."
France medaled in the past two World Cups, and is a favorite to do so again at the Paris Olympics next summer.
The program informed its athletes of the decision on Sunday morning, according to ESPN. It was reportedly "devastating" for the team, 20 of whom are seniors.
The NBA’s reigning Defensive Player of the Year is a crucial part of Team USA, but the Americans need him on the court and out of foul trouble.
The demand to see Messi in America is only rising, with ticketing agencies reporting wild numbers for Saturday's Inter Miami-Red Bulls match in New York. Will Messi actually play?