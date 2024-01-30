FC Cincinnati to 'revisit' entertainment project after state denies tax credit

Sydney Franklin, Cincinnati Enquirer
TQL Stadium in Cincinnati's West End neighborhood
FC Cincinnati was denied a critical piece of funding this week to bolster its $300 million mixed-use entertainment district by TQL Stadium in Cincinnati's West End.

The club sought $26.4 million in the latest round of an Ohio tax credit program but was denied. Other Cincinnati projects, a new convention center and the remaking of Carew Tower, did get approved.

The club's chief development officer Chad Munitz expressed his disappointment in a statement to The Enquirer: "Our project adjacent to TQL Stadium in the West End is the definition of a transformational mixed-use development project and without these tax credits, we will have to revisit the project’s timing and funding strategy.”

FC Cincinnati had hoped to build an 8.5-acre mixed-use entertainment district outfitted with a high-rise hotel, condos, an entertainment venue, restaurants and retail.

The project is part of the club's long-term plan to expand the area around TQL Stadium as a must-visit destination for locals and visitors alike. It was slated to include a new music venue.

