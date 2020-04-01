FCA Announces 'Drive Forward' Initiative, Offering Incentives and Support to Consumers

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., April 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

Under the "Drive Forward" initiative, starting today, April 1 , consumers can take advantage of special incentives, including 0% financing for 84 months and no payments for 90 days on select FCA 2019 and 2020 models

New Online Retail Experience (ORE) allows consumers to purchase vehicles from the comfort of their homes via the Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep®, Ram Truck, FIAT and Alfa Romeo brand websites and participating dealer websites

30-second and 15-second combined brand broadcast spots feature OneRepublic's all-new track, just released to address the current climate, "Better Days;" 15-second individual spots to run across each brand's respective social media channels

FCA program of measures to support coronavirus-relief efforts to date includes 1 million face masks for first responders, 1 million meals for school children and technical support for personal protection equipment (PPE) providers

In an effort to alleviate shopping concerns and to chart a path for better days ahead, FCA is launching its "Drive Forward" initiative. Starting today, April 1, Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep®, Ram Truck, FIAT and Alfa Romeo brands will offer 24/7 support and well-qualified buyers can get 0% financing for 84 months and no payments for 90 days on select FCA 2019 and 2020 models.

"We are all one community and we can help during these unprecedented times," said Olivier Francois, Chief Marketing Officer, FCA. "We want to both offer consumers support and assist them financially while we all work hand in hand toward better days. And we'll continue to explore additional opportunities as a company to help as we all navigate our way through this difficult time together."

"The band's hope is that our new song, 'Better Days,' will bring comfort as we all stay home to combat the COVID-19 outbreak," said OneRepublic's Ryan Tedder.

"Drive Forward" FCA Online Retail Experience

In addition to around-the-clock support and pricing incentives, beginning today, April 1, FCA is enhancing vehicle purchasing capability with the launch of a new Online Retail Experience (ORE). ORE is a digital retailing solution that allows customers to complete the entire vehicle purchase process online and from the comfort of their own homes. Not only can consumers purchase a vehicle off a dealer lot, they can conduct a vehicle trade-in, apply for credit, receive price and payment estimates and review service protection plan options. Customers can explore the new Online Retail Experience via the Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep®, Ram Truck, FIAT and Alfa Romeo brand websites, where they can begin the purchase process, then connect with a local dealer to finalize the sale, saving time in the process. A call center agent is available to help consumers through the Online Retail Experience.

Once a vehicle is purchased, consumers can work with participating dealers to have their vehicles delivered directly to their homes.

For more incentive and pricing information, please visit Chrysler.com, Jeep.com, Dodge.com, RamTrucks.com, FiatUSA.com and AlfaRomeoUSA.com.

"Drive Forward" Multimedia Campaign

In an effort to drive messaging to consumers regarding the "Drive Forward" initiative, the multimedia campaign will span across broadcast, CRM and each of the brands' social and digital media channels. A 30-second and 15-second combined brand broadcast spot, in addition to 15-second individual social media spots, will run across the Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep and Ram Truck brand social media channels, featuring OneRepublic's all-new track, "Better Days," just released to address the current climate.

Additionally, FCA is folding "Chrysler Pacifica Family Pricing" and "Dodge Power Dollars" into the "Drive Forward" initiative.



FCA Expands Efforts to Support Coronavirus Relief

In March, FCA announced that the company is in the process of converting its first plant to produce 1 million face masks per month for donation to first responders and health care workers. More recently, the company expanded its support of coronavirus-relief efforts, focusing on two principal areas: providing 1 million meals to school children across North America and support for a range of technical, logistical and manufacturing programs, such as face mask production.



Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) is a global automaker that designs, engineers, manufactures and sells vehicles in a portfolio of exciting brands, including Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Jeep®, Lancia, Ram and Maserati. It also sells parts and services under the Mopar name and operates in the components and production systems sectors under the Comau and Teksid brands. FCA employs nearly 200,000 people around the globe. For more details regarding FCA (NYSE: FCAU/ MTA: FCA), please visit www.fcagroup.com.

