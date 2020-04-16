FCA Releases 2019 Sustainability Report Highlighting Environmental, Social and Economic Initiatives

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., April 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In 2019, FCA took the decisive steps to lay the groundwork for its future growth, to take a leading role in shaping the future of global mobility and to continue its commitment to value creation for all of its stakeholders.

The 2019 Sustainability Report, released today, provides details for our stakeholders on the most relevant social, economic and environmental achievements and long-term targets expressed by the Company.

FCA works to manage the societal and environmental impacts of its activities and products and to develop innovative solutions to reduce its total environmental footprint. The Company embraces its operational responsibility to contribute to the relevant Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) supporting the United Nations 2030 Agenda.

In 2019, the Company further reduced its environmental footprint on a per-vehicle-produced basis at its plants around the world. Compared with 2010, FCA accomplished a nearly 40 percent reduction in water use, a 27 percent reduction in carbon footprint and a 64 percent reduction in waste generated.

FCA has committed to key projects that are fundamental to a sustainable future and will further strengthen the business, including:

In Brazil , FCA started a significant new investment cycle of R$16 billion (approx. €3.4 billion), which will see a renewed product lineup for the Fiat and Jeep® brands and add a new state-of-the-art flex-fuel engine plant, which will become the largest powertrain hub in Latin America

In China, FCA launched the all-new Jeep Commander PHEV, the first electrified vehicle of the global Jeep family, which also represents the brand's entry into China's rapidly growing New Energy Vehicle market

In Italy, FCA is executing an ambitious €5 billion plan, centered around electrification, with key new products and a new Battery Hub located inside the historic Mirafiori complex in Turin, that will assemble batteries for a growing lineup of electric models

, FCA is executing an ambitious €5 billion plan, centered around electrification, with key new products and a new Battery Hub located inside the historic Mirafiori complex in , that will assemble batteries for a growing lineup of electric models For Maserati, FCA is executing a major product-led transformation plan, including the launch of new whitespace products, as well as several full battery electric and hybridized models

In the United States , FCA invested $4.5 billion to expand the capacity of facilities in Michigan and to build a new state-of-the-art plant in Detroit that will open later this year producing electrified Jeep models. It's a commitment that will add 6,500 new jobs in Southeast Michigan

FCA also enriched the vitality and welfare of the communities where its employees live and work by giving back through employee volunteering and providing financial support of approximately €28 million through charitable initiatives.

As it releases this report, FCA supports a wide range of COVID-19 community initiatives across the globe, including helping to install field hospitals, providing food services to school-age children, and supporting the technical, logistical and manufacturing activities for the development of healthcare products, such as ventilators and personal protective equipment (PPE).

Discover more about FCA's sustainability journey in the dedicated section of www.fcagroup.com.

FCA

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) is a global automaker that designs, engineers, manufactures and sells vehicles in a portfolio of exciting brands, including Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Jeep®, Lancia, Ram and Maserati.



