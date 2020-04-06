FCA Scores Three Segment Wins in Automotive Loyalty Awards by IHS Markit

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., April 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

Keeping customers coming back has helped carry FCA to three segment wins in the Automotive Loyalty Awards by IHS Markit. The awards, marking their 24th year, are given annually and recognize manufacturers who demonstrate superior performance in customer retention. More

Ram 1500, 2500 and 3500 recognized by IHS Markit for having the highest model loyalty in the pickup segment for the 2019 calendar year

Chrysler Pacifica captures van segment loyalty honors for the 2019 calendar year

Jeep® Grand Cherokee takes SUV segment win

FCA had the most vehicles in the top spot of their respective categories with three winners

The Ram 1500, 2500 and 3500 were recognized by IHS Markit for having the highest model loyalty in the pickup segment for the 2019 calendar year. Chrysler Pacifica earned honors in the van segment and Jeep® Grand Cherokee in the SUV segment. Of the 15 category winners, FCA had the most vehicles taking the top spot in their respective segments with three awards.



"Congratulations to FCA for their efforts on customer retention for these models," said Joe LaFeir, senior vice president and general manager, automotive, at IHS Markit. "We honor their commitment and focus on this important strategy in this truly competitive environment."



The Automotive Loyalty Awards by IHS Markit are based on an analysis of nearly 17.5 million new vehicle registrations during the 2019 calendar year. Loyalty is determined by IHS Markit when a household that owns a new vehicle returns to market and purchases or leases another new vehicle of the same make, model or manufacturer.



IHS Markit analyzes loyalty throughout the year and regularly works with its customers to effectively manage owner loyalty and conquest efforts through in-depth research and analysis of automotive shopping behaviors, related market influencers and conquest and retention strategies.



Ram 1500

The 2020 Ram 1500 is the no-compromise benchmark for durability, technology, efficiency and convenience with features never before offered in a pickup. The Ram 1500 features up to 12,750 pounds of towing capability and 2,300 pounds of payload. The eTorque mild hybrid system delivers improved fuel efficiency in both V-6 (standard) and V-8 configurations. For 2020 the Ram 1500 becomes America's most powerful half-ton diesel pickup with 480 lb.-ft. of torque and most capable light-duty diesel, with towing capability up to 12,560 pounds.



As a segment disrupter, the new Uconnect 4C with a massive 12-inch touchscreen leads the pickup world in technology, featuring split-screen capability, 360-degree camera views and exclusive content from SiriusXM with 360L. Active safety and security systems include adaptive cruise control, Forward Collision Warning, Blind-spot Monitoring and Ready Alert Braking. Class-leading ride and handling is accomplished via a segment-exclusive link-coil rear suspension system with optional Active-level four-corner air suspension. The 2020 Ram 1500 also features twice the interior storage capacity versus the competition.



Ram Heavy Duty

The Ram Heavy Duty blends extreme performance and towing capability with the segment's most refinement and operator comfort features. The 2020 Ram Heavy Duty offers a towing capacity of 35,100 pounds and a payload capacity of 7,680 pounds. Driving it all, the pickup segment's first 1,000 lb.-ft. of torque engine; the Cummins I-6 Turbo Diesel. The Ram Heavy Duty also sets benchmarks in comfort, luxury materials, innovation and technology extending well past any competitive offerings. Class-leading ride and handling is accomplished via a class-exclusive link-coil rear (2500) suspension system with optional rear air suspension (2500 and 3500). Giving maximum effort all day, every day with confidence, the Ram Heavy Duty line of pickup trucks steps forward with the full force of modern capability.

