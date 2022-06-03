FCA US pleads guilty to cheating in diesel emission tests

·1 min read

DETROIT (AP) — FCA US, formerly known as Chrysler Group, pleaded guilty to conspiracy Friday in a scheme to deceive regulators about diesel emission systems on 101,000 Jeep Grand Cherokees and Ram 1500 trucks.

FCA US agreed to pay a $96.1 million fine and give up an additional $203.5 million, federal prosecutors said.

Engineers were accused of using software tricks and taking other steps to meet U.S. emission standards while marketing the vehicles as “clean EcoDiesel.”

“FCA US made false and misleading representations to regulators to ensure that it obtained regulatory approval to sell” the vehicles in the U.S., the Justice Department said.

The vehicles were diesel Jeep Grand Cherokees and Ram 1500 trucks from the 2014, 2015 and 2016 model years. FCA now is part of Stellantis.

“Consumer claims related to the subject vehicles have already been resolved, and no additional recalls are required,” Stellantis said.

Separately, three FCA employees face charges in the investigation.

In 2017, Volkswagen was ordered to pay a $2.8 billion criminal penalty for cheating on U.S. diesel emissions tests. The company also paid $1.5 billion in a civil case brought by the government and said it would spend $11 billion to buy back cars and offer other compensation.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Parents jailed on felony murder, child abuse in death of 1-year-old in Fort Pierce

    The parents of a 1-year-old boy who died last year of what a medical examiner concluded was starvation and dehydration are jailed in his death.

  • Yonkers murder: Luis Alturet-Rivera guilty in 2017 killing of ex-girlfriend Diana Casado

    Alturet-Rivera faces up to 25 years to life in prison for the murder, and remains a suspect in the 2018 killing of another girlfriend in Puerto Rico.

  • EPA raises amount of ethanol that must be blended with gas

    The Biden administration on Friday set new requirements that increase the amount of ethanol that must be blended into the nation's gasoline supply but reduce previous ethanol-blending requirements due to a plunge in fuel demand during the coronavirus pandemic. The Environmental Protection Agency said it would set the 2022 levels for corn-based ethanol blended into gasoline at 15 billion gallons.

  • Ford and Tesla Send a Big Warning to India

    The Tesla-Ford rivalry has intensified as Dearborn has begun producing and delivering the F-150 Lightning electric pickup.

  • U.S. car sales at ‘recessionary levels,’ as inflation, rising interest rate concerns increase, RBC says

    U.S. new-car sales dipped below an annualized 13 million vehicles in May, prompting analysts at RBC to say they are at “recessionary levels,” although demand is still heated and auto makers offer few if any incentives to those looking to buy a new vehicle. The market “appears increasingly concerned about the economy, inflation, rising interest rates and a recession,” the analysts, led by Joseph Spak, said in their note. Demand for new cars has outstripped supply as auto makers across the globe grapple with ongoing shortages and other supply-chain snags.

  • Hyundai, Mercedes-Benz among vehicle recalls this week

    The U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has issued recalls for the week of May 26 through June 2, including vehicles from Hyundai and Mercedes-Benz.

  • Tesla stock drops after Elon Musk announces job cuts

    Tesla shares are down after CEO Elon Musk stated the company would be laying off 10% of its workforce amid his bearish sentiment on the economy.

  • Biden dismisses Elon Musk's comments on the economy

    President Joe Biden dismissed Tesla CEO Elon Musk after he said he has a "super bad feeling" about the U.S. economy and is considering laying off 10% of his workers. "Lots of luck on his trip to the moon," Biden quipped about the SpaceX boss. (June 3)

  • Biden Dismisses Musk’s Reported ‘Super Bad’ Feeling About Economy

    President Biden responded to comments Elon Musk reportedly made in an email to staff that said he has a "super bad feeling" about the economy and plans to cut about 10% of Tesla’s salaried jobs. Photo: Patrick Semansky/AP

  • The Best Auto ETF for Q3 2022

    The auto industry includes companies that manufacture cars, trucks, vans, and commercial vehicles, as well as companies that supply automobile parts and technology. Well-known names in the industry include Tesla Inc. (TSLA), now the world’s largest automaker by market value, Ford Motor Co. (F), Toyota Motor Corp. (TM), and General Motors Co. (GM). As of this year, there is no pure-play ETF specifically devoted to the auto industry.